The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PC Game Download Full Version

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the third installment in the popular RPG series based on the prose of Andrzej Sapkowski. The title was produced by the CD Projekt RED studio, which is also the team responsible for the two previous parts: The Witcher 2007 and The Witcher 2. Download The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PC.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Plot

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you play The Witcher one more time. The axis of the main feature revolves around several separate threads. Among them were Geralt’s search for lost love and Nilfgaard’s invasion of the Northern Kingdom. We will also try to stop the Wild Hunt title, haunting the witcher both in the novels and in the present in the first and a bit in the second part of the series. All of these core tasks deliver the cinematic quality of the story told, with branching paths of events, stunning scenes, and carefully directed sequences.

Interestingly, we can drop some of the threads, but you will have to take into account the various consequences arising from this. In addition to the main stories, there are also many side missions, which in total last more than a hundred hours of fun. The authors took on a wide variety of challenges. During the adventures, we will explore, among others. caves, ancient ruins, and bustling towns. We will hunt monsters for profit and special rewards. Research-based tasks will also appear. White Wolf can also enjoy the Card Thread game, which is a separate game from the game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Mechanics

In keeping with the tradition of the series, the third Witcher offers considerable character development freedom, and the plot is heavily branched out to allow players to make various decisions. At the same time, the virtual world is highly dynamic. For example, some of our actions will make the settlement abandoned by the villagers repopulate after killing bandits or monsters.

The game has a world with an open structure that is forty times more extensive than that of The Witcher 2. The new engine (REDengine 3) was designed to load data in the background all the time, which almost avoided loading screens – we will see when traveling to larger centers or smaller locations (Kaer Morhen, Skellige Islands, White Orchard, and Vizima Castle). The option to ride a horse and fast travel make it easier to get around. With a good steed, it takes about 15 minutes to get from one end of the map to the other.

There have been major changes to the combat system. The artificial intelligence of the opponents has been completely rebuilt. Geralt received 96 animations used in confrontations, while in the second part he only had 20, players can finally interrupt the attack during it and block blows and dodge, even if they run out of physical condition, although they are not as effective. The new camera system ensures a clear perspective during clashes. There were also boss fights (including the ice giant), but this time they are not scripted.

The sign system was also heavily rebuilt. Each of the five has primary and alternate modes of action. For example, using the Igni sign of the second type of continuous fire from Geralt’s hand and, in the case of the sign, the Ydren trap placed on the ground not only slows down all enemies that stay on it but also slows them down. deals damage.

Loading... Advertisements

During confrontations, we use the environment to a great extent, for example, we can telekinetically hit the nest of wasps that will attack the enemies. However, if they turn towards us, we will burn them with the Igni sign. Expanding the knowledge of the opponents allows you to know their weaknesses. Some defeated monsters will leave behind ingredients that are impossible to obtain for alchemy recipes and create new items. They also allow Geralt to develop his own mutation tree, providing access to new powers. Players can also develop fencing and alchemy skills.

Game of the Year EDITION

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year edition brings together the base game and all the additional content released to date.

It includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions, which offer a whopping 50 hours of additional storytelling, as well as new features and new areas that expand the explorable world by more than a third.

It offers access to all the additional content released so far, including weapons, armor, side quests, game modes, and new GWENT cards!

It features all technical and visual updates, as well as a completely redesigned user interface based on feedback from members of the Witcher Community.

Download The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PC

Download The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PC

Download Now

Title: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

Genre: Action / RPG

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt minimum requirements :

Operating system: Windows 7/8 (8.1) 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz CPU / AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU

Memory : 6GB RAM

Graphics Card: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870

DirectX : 11

Hard disk: 40 GB of free space

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7/8 (8.1) 64-bit

Processor : Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

DirectX : 11

Hard disk: 40 GB of free space

How to download The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: