The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Anime-Film zeigt, wie man Hexer wird

The Witcher fans are eagerly awaiting the second season with Henry Cavill as Geralt von Rivia, which is expected to launch on Netflix at the end of the year. In the meantime, the streaming service, together with the developer studio CD Projekt RED of the video game series, announced the WitcherCon, a virtual fan event for “The Witcher”, for July 9th. There will certainly be new information and maybe even the first trailer for season 2 to be seen here.

Meanwhile, series maker and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich delivered a short update on the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf about the Witcher saga, which is currently in production and is also due to appear on Netflix this year. New story details for the Witcher saga’s anime prequel As part of the Festival d’Animation Annecy 2021 in France a few days ago, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, together with director Kwang Il Han and screenwriter Beau DeMayo, provided further story details for the prequel. The film takes place decades before the series and is about the witcher master Vesemir, Geralt’s foster father and mentor, who also plays an important part in CD Projekt RED’s video game series and will soon be part of the Netflix series. While the series focuses on Geralt and Ciri, the anime film delves into the story of the witchers and monster hunters. It shows how Vesemir’s past influenced the world of the continent and how to become a witcher : “It is known that the magic in The Witcher was part of the creation of the wizards, but that the wizards and wizards do not get along. Nightmare of the Wolf will go a long way in figuring out how this relationship, which began as a collaboration, was poisoned over time, ” explained Beau DeMayo. And Schmidt Hissrich adds: “There are things that I wanted to know. What it means to be a witcher. How Geralt became a sorcerer, where his journey began and who was important to him. When we meet Geralt in The Witcher, he is already an adult, he is 100 years old and has lived alone for a very long time. But we cannot help but wonder how he learned the things that he practices regularly and will now teach Ciri. “

Anime movie coming soon on Netflix?

Why the choice fell on an anime form for the prequel film and not implemented as a real film like the series, the makers explained as follows:

“When Lauren came and asked me to write [the movie], I knew what we can do with animation that we can’t do with live action. There are things that you can breathe life into in an animated form and make them look so incredibly great and crass that, when you turn them into live action, they just look goofy or are somehow strange to the human eye. “

As in the series, there will be no shortage of magic, monsters, and adventure in the anime. It tells of the career of the venerable sorcerer Vesemir and his origins as a monster butcher long before Geralt came into his life. A mysterious Deglan claims the young Vesemir through the law of surprise, the same law that connects Geralt of Rivia with Ciri.

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” has not yet started on Netflix. So far there have only been rumors that the film will be released before the 2nd season of “The Witcher”. On July 9th at the WitcherCon we will certainly find out more.

Just recently a first short teaser trailer from Ciri for the new season “The Witcher” was published, which you can see here: