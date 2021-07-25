the “yes” to Dalton Gomez intimate and private

Wedding in secret for Ariana Grande. The singer said “yes” to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez real estate agent with whom he has been partnering for just over a year.

«A small and intimate ceremony», confirmed the star’s spokesperson to the magazine People which was attended by just twenty people. “The room was so full of love, the couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” he added.

Marriage, as reported by TMZ it was held in Montecito, California, last weekend.

“Both Ari and Dalton adore Montecito, they spend a lot of time there, it is natural that they want to get married in ariana’s beautiful and historic house,” an insider had anticipated. There is no public photo of the ceremony (at least so far) and the accout Instagram of the singer has been silent since last May 9. Who knows if sooner or later he will give fans a shot of his most beautiful day. With them she had shared the emotion of the engagement, in December 2020, with the first photos of the ring and a promise: «Forever and even more».

Dalton Gomez, 25, entered Ariana’s life a year ago. and with her he spent the period of the pandemic, away from everything and everyone. Months that quickly matured the decision to get married. “They couldn’t be happier,” the comment of a source close to the couple in the aftermath of the news.

The former Disney starlet and Gomez met thanks to his work. The singer was looking for a home and the future husband would be able to make him buy it for almost half the price. Galeotta was, in short, a luxury property. The endless (and unexpected) ways of love.

