News

the “yes” to Dalton Gomez intimate and private

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Wedding in secret for Ariana Grande. The singer said “yes” to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez real estate agent with whom he has been partnering for just over a year.

«A small and intimate ceremony», confirmed the star’s spokesperson to the magazine People which was attended by just twenty people. “The room was so full of love, the couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” he added.

Marriage, as reported by TMZ it was held in Montecito, California, last weekend.

“Both Ari and Dalton adore Montecito, they spend a lot of time there, it is natural that they want to get married in ariana’s beautiful and historic house,” an insider had anticipated. There is no public photo of the ceremony (at least so far) and the accout Instagram of the singer has been silent since last May 9. Who knows if sooner or later he will give fans a shot of his most beautiful day. With them she had shared the emotion of the engagement, in December 2020, with the first photos of the ring and a promise: «Forever and even more».

Dalton Gomez, 25, entered Ariana’s life a year ago. and with her he spent the period of the pandemic, away from everything and everyone. Months that quickly matured the decision to get married. “They couldn’t be happier,” the comment of a source close to the couple in the aftermath of the news.

Loading...
Advertisements

The former Disney starlet and Gomez met thanks to his work. The singer was looking for a home and the future husband would be able to make him buy it for almost half the price. Galeotta was, in short, a luxury property. The endless (and unexpected) ways of love.

READ ALSO

Ariana Grande gets married, online the announcement of the engagement with Dalton Gomez


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

692
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
529
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
523
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
511
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
473
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
471
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
445
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
422
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
366
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
303
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top