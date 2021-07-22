Theft in the home of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Los Angeles

Some law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that the two singers were together in the house, in Los Angeles, when gangsters entered through a window . According to the sources, the criminals would have escaped after a while, as soon as they realized that the couple was in the apartment. Not before grabbing the keys to Mendes’ car, a Mercedes G-Wagon SUV. According to TMZ, the police were called immediately and immediately rushed to the home of the two artists. The thieves, however, they had already escaped with the stolen car and the police could not track them down.

Shawn Mendes, 22, and Camila Cabello, 24, have been inseparable for about two years. The two spent the last quarantine together and, according to some rumors, apparently they are thinking about marriage. Shawn and Camila met in 2014 during the Austin Mahone tour. The first real rumors about a relationship between the two emerged during June 2019, after the release of their hit “Señorita”. After a while the two singers came out into the open on social media and from that moment they are inseparable. Shawn revealed to have fallen in love of the partner long before the two officially got together. “I had been thinking for a long time about what I felt for her – she recalled in an interview on SiriusXM radio – At one point I was in Canada and I was having dinner with two of my friends, when I got a message from her that said: ‘Okay, okay. I like you. Okay, there’s something here.’ I still have it. I screenshotted the message. When I received it, I said to myself, ‘Finally he gave in.’ It was great.” For her it is being completely involved or nothing – the Canadian artist explained again in the interview – I was not like that at the beginning of the relationship and I believe that many people are afraid of being completely involved because it can hurt you. If it ends, it hurts much more. But she taught me that we have only one life and not too much time to spend here, so it is better to be fully involved if you are in love, you have to be present. It’s something I learn every day thanks to Camila. She is very patient with me, especially when I’m stressed. He sends me messages. And when I’m irritable and biting, she says, ‘Okay, I love you. No matter what happens, I love you.’ This is true strength, patience and love. It’s great, it’s like in a movie.”