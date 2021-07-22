Nicola Coughlan (aka Penelope) revealed on Twitter that Kim Kardashian was the inspirational model for her family in the Bridgerton series

In these last months of Bridgerton it was said and read about everything. But what you probably still don’t know is that in the fan-club of Bridgerton also entered Kim Kardashian, and that the Kardashian family was inspired by a family from the Netflix TV series.

A few days ago, in fact, Kim shared on his Instagram account a story in which he was watching the popular series.

And in response the star of Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan, aka Penelope Featherington, said that the Kardashian family was the inspiration for the show.

As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?

Because I feel like she should know this — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

It all started when Nicola Coughlan, tweeted, in response to a twitter of Kim, that the Kardashians “were a huge inspiration for Featherington” and a topic of regular conversation during rehearsals for the regency-era set series.

The actress also revealed a retort of fashion link between them. The corset that Penelope Featherington wore in an episode of the show and one made on inspiration for the one worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.

“You’re part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you think”, wrote Nicola Coughlan.

A news that has completely drove Kim Kardashian crazy, now the number one fan of the series.

There is, however, a small clarification to be made.

As known, the whole story, and with her also the Featherington family, is based on the books of Julia Quinn, and on the Kardashian family.

However, what actress Nicola Coughlan meant is that the Kardashian-Jenners were the inspiration for the actors on the set of the Netflix series who were to play it.

Anyway, the whole interaction between the two stars was just amazing.