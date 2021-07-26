they don’t see each other, they don’t talk, but the co-parenting of the four children works

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kayne West last February. But the two, reveals Page Six, they haven’t spoken to each other since long before. The rapper had long since changed all his phone numbers and had let theex-wife who he could only contact him through his security. Despite the animosity that divides them, the two continue to be united by four children: North, 7 years, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, one year.

And co-parenting, thanks to a precise strategy that avoids contact between the two ex, works: «She leaves the house, he arrives and takes the children», explained a source to Page Six. “They have an army of nannies, so the transition is not complicated.” Kanye specifically requested that Kim “not be present when he visits his children”.

To trigger the separation of the year would have been the rapper’s failed run in the presidential election, accompanied by a series of freewheeling phrases that they would have physically and psychologically tried Kim. The reality tv star, who has been silent for a long time, had come out into the open just to ask for understanding, praying to the media to do not rage on the husband suffering from bipolar disorder. “He’s doing everything to save the relationship,” an insider said months ago.

An attempt in extremis that didn’t go successful. Kim filed for divorce on February 19. nevertheless “he trusts Kanye as a father”: “He loves children and is often with them. He continues to live on his ranch in Wyoming, but regularly goes to Los Angeles to spend time with the little ones.

