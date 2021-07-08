They Forget the Clothes! Mia Khalifa and Her Husband as Adam and Eve

Mia Khalifa appeared in a video next to her husband Robert Sandberg looking like Adam and Eve, in the open-air showing signs of love.

Actress Mia Khalifa recently appeared alongside her husband looking like Adam and Eve outdoors enjoying nature.

One of the couples that is probably the most envied is without a doubt that of Mia Khalifa, her husband Robert Sandberg and she have made a very good match in their lives and are accomplices of various adventures.

Apparently, both decided to appear without any garment while they recorded themselves enjoying a kind of picnic in the open air, near their house, the flirtatious celebrity drew attention by kissing her husband affectionately.

This video was shared by Khalifa a few months ago on his official Instagram account, to be exact it was on August 19, 208.

Surely for some of his fans, knowing that he was again recording videos without any garment was something striking, despite this, they are not at all similar to those he recorded in 2014.

Khalifa and Sandberg were in a garden, enjoying a delicacy with cheeses, grapes, and an early drink made with this fruit, giving each other a tender kiss while they were in the wild, although their figures are not fully seen, it is obvious that they were like this because of the position in which they were covering.