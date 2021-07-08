Celebrity

They Forget the Clothes! Mia Khalifa and Her Husband as Adam and Eve

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Mia Khalifa appeared in a video next to her husband Robert Sandberg looking like Adam and Eve, in the open-air showing signs of love.

Actress Mia Khalifa recently appeared alongside her husband looking like Adam and Eve outdoors enjoying nature.

One of the couples that is probably the most envied is without a doubt that of Mia Khalifa, her husband Robert Sandberg and she have made a very good match in their lives and are accomplices of various adventures.

Apparently, both decided to appear without any garment while they recorded themselves enjoying a kind of picnic in the open air, near their house, the flirtatious celebrity drew attention by kissing her husband affectionately.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

Loading...
Advertisements

Also Read: Spicy swimsuit, Daniella Chávez wears the Chilean flag

This video was shared by Khalifa a few months ago on his official Instagram account, to be exact it was on August 19, 208.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Surely for some of his fans, knowing that he was again recording videos without any garment was something striking, despite this, they are not at all similar to those he recorded in 2014.

Khalifa and Sandberg were in a garden, enjoying a delicacy with cheeses, grapes, and an early drink made with this fruit, giving each other a tender kiss while they were in the wild, although their figures are not fully seen, it is obvious that they were like this because of the position in which they were covering.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

348
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
310
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
266
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
239
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
233
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
214
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
212
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
205
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
196
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
187
Celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their daughter
To Top