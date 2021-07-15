they were at Mustafa’s private concert in Los Angeles (and it’s the third meeting)- Corriere.it

of Simona Marchetti

The 46-year-old actress and singer, 15 years younger, were immortalized in the same place and at the same time. A few days before dinner at Giorgio Baldi, they had instead seen each other at lunch in New York, also present her son, Pax

If three clues make a proof, that Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd met three times in less than a month could reasonably suggest some romantic implication between the two. In fact, to take for good the words of the usual insider to the Sun, the 46-year-old actress and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, 15 years younger, would simply be friends, “although he has never hidden that he has a huge crush on her and no one knows what could happen in the future”. For the moment, therefore, all that remains is to record their third time together – or, better to say, in the same place at the same time – on the occasion of a private concert by Mustafa in Los Angeles.

To give an account of it is the Instagram account Deuxmoi, who in the stories posted the photo of Jolie and the singer-songwriter in the same location in Los Angeles: she, dressed in black, was in the company of her daughters Shiloh and Zahara, while he, a jacket of jeans and sunglasses, was with some friends. To confirm the double presence at the concert was also a Twitter account linked to The Weeknd, who posted other photos of the evening.

At the beginning of the month Brad Pitt’s ex-wife (the two divorced in 2019 and are still arguing over custody of the six children) and the Canadian artist had been caught having dinner together at Giorgio Baldi, a well-known Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, but what everyone thought was their first meeting, turned out to be actually their second date. As the Sun still reports, the two had already seen each other in June in New York, where they had had lunch together, away from prying eyes: Angie was there for a family holiday and the singer for business and on that occasion she had brought with her 17-year-old son Pax, so that he could know The Weeknd, of which he is a big fan.