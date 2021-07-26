News

This exchange of jokes between Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo will immediately make you smile

drivers license” is the song of the moment: everyone listens to it and everyone talks about it, including Cardi B.

Translated into Italian the title of the song by Olivia Rodrigo means “driver’s license” and the rapper joked about it with the sympathy that distinguishes her.



He said on Twitter that he could not satisfy his nightly languor as does not have a license:

Like that girl wrote a song about getting her license, I I will write a song about the difficulties of not having a license – wrote ironic – I really wanted to eat McDonald’s at 4am but I couldn’t and so I fell asleep still hungry“.

Olivia Rodrigo noticed this tweet and kindly offered to give her a ride: “Girl, I’ll pick you up and take you wherever you want“.

Cardi B could not appreciate it more: “Yaayy!!! – replied – We go to McDonald’s and take Happy Meals“.

We don’t know about you, but we wanted burgers!

Go here to learn more about the true and deeper meaning of "drivers license".

