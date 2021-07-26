This exchange of jokes between Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo will immediately make you smile

“drivers license” is the song of the moment: everyone listens to it and everyone talks about it, including Cardi B.

He said on Twitter that he could not satisfy his nightly languor as does not have a license:

“Like that girl wrote a song about getting her license, I I will write a song about the difficulties of not having a license – wrote ironic – I really wanted to eat McDonald’s at 4am but I couldn’t and so I fell asleep still hungry“.

Olivia Rodrigo noticed this tweet and kindly offered to give her a ride: “Girl, I’ll pick you up and take you wherever you want“.

Cardi B could not appreciate it more: “Yaayy!!! – replied – We go to McDonald’s and take Happy Meals“.

We don’t know about you, but we wanted burgers!

