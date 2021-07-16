TikTok, comes the “Ask me a question” function: here’s how it works

There is a novelty about TikTok. We are talking about a new button that will power even more the interaction between those who have a profile and their followers. The new button Q&A (Questions & Answers) allows you to ask questions to your favorite creators. It will appear both on the main profile (immediately below the bio) with the inscription “Ask me a question“, both at the bottom left of the comments section with an icon containing a question mark.

At the moment the novelty has been in its own testing phase: only some influencers and selected creators with more than 10 thousand followers have the opportunity to use it in advance. But soon, the owners of the platform promise, they will have it (almost) all in an official way. How do I get the key? Users will need to have a Creator or Business account to have it.

Creators will be able to find the questions in a special section of TikTok, or when shooting videos or live broadcasts. So, only through a video or during a live, the will be able to have answers. There is no limit to the number of questions an account will receive.

