News

TikTok, comes the “Ask me a question” function: here’s how it works

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

There is a novelty about TikTok. We are talking about a new button that will power even more the interaction between those who have a profile and their followers. The new button Q&A (Questions & Answers) allows you to ask questions to your favorite creators. It will appear both on the main profile (immediately below the bio) with the inscription “Ask me a question“, both at the bottom left of the comments section with an icon containing a question mark.

At the moment the novelty has been in its own testing phase: only some influencers and selected creators with more than 10 thousand followers have the opportunity to use it in advance. But soon, the owners of the platform promise, they will have it (almost) all in an official way. How do I get the key? Users will need to have a Creator or Business account to have it.

Creators will be able to find the questions in a special section of TikTok, or when shooting videos or live broadcasts. So, only through a video or during a live, the will be able to have answers. There is no limit to the number of questions an account will receive.

Loading...
Advertisements

TikTok







Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

447
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
337
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
334
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
322
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
306
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
301
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
285
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
278
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
246
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
217
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top