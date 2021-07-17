TikTok, what are the most famous houses in the world? Here is the complete guide

Hype House, Sway House, but not only. on Webboh we often talk about the TikToker crews who decide to go and live under the same roof and create daily content to be published on social media. the House phenomenon of creator exploded some time ago in the United States: already in 2017 the YouTuber David Dobrik launched the Vlog Squad and Jake Paul the group of Team 10. Now, thanks to TikTok, the idea of setting up a house is taking hold all over the world.

Orienting yourself among the Houses born in recent months can seem difficult even for the most passionate. For you, but also for those who are not clear about what we are talking about, here is the guide to the discovery of the most famous collectives on the social network. In short, what are these Houses and what do they do?

The most famous TikToker crew in the world is the Hype House, born last December. Among the founders of the group are Daisy Keech (now out), Thomas Petrou, Chase Hudson, Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon. Even the sisters Charli and Dixie D’AmelioAnd Addison Rae, they were part of the collective. The group currently lives in Los Angeles, a destination loved by American creators for their residences, in the old Clout House. Other highly followed members are Avani Gregg, the brothers Tony and Ondrea Lopez, Nick Austin, Taylor Holder, Olivia Ponton and the new entry Larray.

The “competing” crew of the Hype House is the Sway House. Although there is great friendship between the collectives, however, it is the two of them who dominate the scene on social media. The group was born last January, it’s all made up of boys and lives in Los Angeles. The current members of the House are Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, Kio Cyr, Anthony Reeves, Quinton Griggs and Blake Gray. josh Richards and Jaden Hossler, very popular influencers, have decided to interrupt their adventure in the House to pursue the dream of music.

The newborn Clubhouse, located in the Beverly Hills neighborhood. it is captained instead by Daisy Keech (formerly Hype House). In the luxurious villa that we have presented here, the founder lives with her friends. who? Abby Rao, Sebastian Topete, Isaak Presley, Christopher Romero, Mariana MaareBeaar, Charly Jordan, Chase Keith, Kinsey Wolansi and Leslie Golden. In April, clubhouse also created a Clubhouse Next, a small collective with some of the most promising new social media stars, such as Ahlyssa H and Jaden Barba.

Lovers of jokes and pranks are the guys in the Shluv House. The crew was born last May from the minds of the members of the Shluv Gang, now also roommates. The members are Spencer X, Just Maiko, Jonathan Le, Javier Romero, Matthew Gonzalez, Michael Uy, Asapgoku and the couple of Elyssa Joy and Jon Klassen. They also chose Los Angeles as their city of residence.

TikTok, the other most loved Houses of all time: Drip Crib, Kids Next Door, Girls In The Valley and Byte Squad

In February, however, Devion Young gave birth to the Drip Crib. The name of the collective recalls the waterfall that flows between the two bridges of the pool of the house, ended up at the center of some controversy due to the non-payment of some installments of the rent by the TikToker group. Rumors speak of the dissolution of the House, supported by the breakup of the group with the mananger Ariadna Jacob. However, the boys claim to still live together in harmony.

Loading... Advertisements

Space also for Kids Next Door (and no, let’s not talk about the Kommando New Devils), the collective formed by some very young creatives who on TikTok are unleashed between trends, lip-sync and prank performances. The members of Kids Next Door are Marcus Olin and Stephanie Margarucci, Cameron Buchanan, Jesse Underhill, Jack Corcoran, Ona and Brandon Westenberg.

The most successful all-female crew is that of the Girls in the Valley. Born last March from the mind of manager Ariadna Jacob, the nine girls (Bria Lana, Nupur Sharma, Zoey Aune, Tanisha Coetzee, Mikeila Jones, Tianna Singer, Ellery Sprayberry, Ayzha Nyree and Akruti Viras) rented a house that belongs to the actress Bella Thorne, girlfriend of our Benjamin Mascolo.

Last, but not least, a crew that is gathering great success throughout Europe. Let’s talk about the Byte Squad, which unlike the collectives mentioned so far, lives in the United Kingdom and is home to some of the country’s most famous TikTok talents. The eight boys all moved together to the house of London last April. The members of Byte House are Kt Franlin, Emily Steers, Lauren Kearnes, Monty Keates, Lily Rose, SebbyJon, Jake Sweet and Shauni.

And which House of TikTok are you fond of?













