Today the decisions on enrollment. Paganese and Samb hope, four at high risk of exclusion

Today’s Federal Council will know the fate of the six teams in the balance after the rejection of the application by COVISOC. The most critical situations are those of Chievo in Serie B and Casertana, Novara and Carpi in Serie C, while they seem to have some more hope of seeing the Paganese and Sambenedettese verdict overturned. However, if even today a rejection will arrive there will always be the possibility of resorting to the Coni Sports Guarantee Board within two days of the knowledge of the contested act.

For the possible replacement of Chievo in Serie B on pole there is Cosenza, while for serie C the situation is more complicated also because there could be seven places to be assigned since Gozzano is willing not to enroll in the third series leaving its place to a Serie D team.

Given that there are no second teams, which would have priority in covering staff gaps, ready to be registered we will proceed with readmissions and repechages with the first useful place that will go to the first team of the Serie D ranking (Aglianese, FC Messina, AZ Picerno and Latina the first four) and then proceed with the alternation C-D.