“Too much competition, it’s no longer fun”

Charli D’Amelio begins to have enough of TikTok. Yes, just her: the queen of the social network most loved by Generation Z. Former competitive dancer, at just 17 years old, she boasts a following of 115 million fans – the first and so far only used to reach the triple-figure – and in the States United now a celebrity even offline, with numerous projects in the entertainment world. However, last Sunday guest of The Early Late Night Show hosted on YouTube by his older sister Dixie, confessed to living with increasing impatience the growing competition between the creators of the platform but not only. It was Dixie who touched on the topic: There are articles that are running and that says that you are losing the joy of being on TikTok, he told her. I feel that when you have fantastic opportunities but the whole world criticizes you for your every move, it is very difficult to find pleasure in things that are demolished so much – confirmed Charli referring to the haters -. extremely difficult to want to continue doing something people say they hate. Then he continued: Not like it used to be when there were collaborations, fun and everyone was friends. Now everyone is trying to fight each other and that doesn’t make sense to me. I started with TikTok to make fun dance videos with my hooks there has now become a whole competition.

THE RELATIONSHIP WITH (EX) FRIENDS Could this be the prelude to a sensational farewell to the platform by its most-followed star? Better not be so drastic. But Charli’s discontent remains. Indeed, it is increasing more and more: People use TikTok, they speak or want to collaborate only when it suits them – continued the 2004 class of Italian origins -. What happened to the friendships everyone had? Everyone seemed so united and that changed so quickly. And again: Everyone, while making new friends, leaves behind the people who tried to be there for everyone. They have like left them in the dust, and there I feel I have been. hard not to have a large group of friends to support you when you go through certain things. A clear reference to relationships with other creators who have failed in recent times due to the search for fame. Dixie then thought about offering her own interpretation of what happened: Considering that you are the most popular on the app – she told her sister – I think people stopped looking for you when they realized that you wanted a true friendship, not only a collaboration, and therefore could not use you for their own ends. After that, she also said, who has 51 million followers, that she struggles to trust people on TikTok: I think family is the only place you can go for that.