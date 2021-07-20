too ugly and fat to be Kim’s sister

Khloe Kardashian said she had lived her school years badly, because they made her weigh that she was not like her sisters. Compared to Kim and Kourtney she was the “fat and ugly” one. This has caused her much suffering, but over time she has learned to make others’ judgments weigh less on her own vulnerability.

the Kardashian family it is one of the richest and most talked about ever. Scandals, successes, luxury parties, quarrels, controversies, marriages, divorces, love stories: everything about them ended up under the eye of the camera, in a show that since 2007 has kept viewers glued to the screen, entitled Keeping up with the Kardashians. But who are the members of this great extended family? Lawyer Robert Kardashian and his wife Kris Houghton had 4 children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert. Following his death, Houghton married Olympic champion Bruce Jenner, with whom she had two more daughters: Kendall and Kylie. Bruce Jenner then changed sex to Caitlyn. The girls are all very well known on social media and are also successful entrepreneurs. But among them the one who suffered the most was Kloe.

Khloe, the eternal “sister of”

Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly the most famous among the Kardashian-Jenner, engaged as an influencer but also active in the world of fashion and beauty (as well as ex-wife of Kanye West). Among the sisters she is not the richest, although she earned a dizzying heritage: the one who earns the most of all is Kylie thanks to her brand. Kendall is an established model, while both Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian they are engaged as entrepreneurs. The latter in the past has suffered a lot from the confrontation with her sisters: they made her weigh the fact of not being like them, of not resembling enough to the shapely and beautiful girls of the family.

She was different, classmates they made her feel the “fat and ugly sister“ and they questioned whether she could really be Kim and Kourtney’s sister. The 38-year-old has opened up to these revelations with Leomie Anderson on her podcast Role Model, laying bare his most sensitive and vulnerable side, a side of himself that over time he has learned to manage, so that he would not be scratched by the judgments and criticisms of others.

from left Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

When he was a teenager he couldn’t stand those constant confrontations. He said he had falsified the signatures of his parents in order to change schools and no longer have to deal with classmates: “I didn’t feel comfortable. I didn’t feel safe there” he recounted. And then she made a gesture that cost her dearly, but that turned out to be a salvation: “We lived in Hidden Hills, I found this private school called Alexandria Academy and ended up enrolling. I falsified my parents’ name and when my dad found out he was really angry“.

from left Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian

From his past he learned the importance of being yourself without being knocked down by what people say and think: “I have tried to live a very honest life, both in front of the camera and outside and I hope people respect that. Even if I get criticized for the mistakes I made or for my choices I hope people can say: at least she was true to what she was doing and I wasn’t putting on a show“.