TOP NEWS at 24 – Tris Milan: Giroud, Diaz and Ballo-Thourè. Juve, Arthur immediately goes knockout

The voices of the protagonists, the market exclusives and much more about TMW: here are the most important news of today.

VIDEO – Giroud is in Milan: the French landed in Linate, here is the reinforcement for Pioli’s attack – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Milan, not only Giroud: the operation for the return of Brahim Diaz has also been completed – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Milan, there is no two without three: also made for Ballo-Thourè, it will cost 4 million euros – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Ag. Lukaku: “You are having a well-deserved holiday: Inter be quiet, zero problems” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

PHOTO – Udinese, Udogie brings muscles to midfield: the signing with the Friulians arrived today – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Naples, the future of Ounas is still under discussion: between Spalletti’s opinion and the need to give in – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Roma, for the left wing also likes Cucurella: clause of 18 mln, competition from the Premier – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Not only Emerson Palmieri: Napoli evaluates three alternatives for the left wing – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Juventus, first training and first tile: Arthur decides to operate, stop for two to three months – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Roma, 10 goals at Montecatini in the first game of the season: Dzeko out, Zaniolo in goal – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

Hellas Verona, contacts with Manchester City resumed to bring Ilic back to gialloblù – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

OFFICIAL: Naples, the European champion Di Lorenzo renews until June 2026 – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

TOP NEWS at 1 pm – Lazio, first training for Luis Alberto. Bellerin wants Inter – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

TOP NEWS at 5 pm – Gravina: “We evaluate Italy’s candidacy for Euro 2028”. Milan, Giroud arrives – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

TOP NEWS at 8 pm – Inter, long meeting with Keita’s agent. Giroud landed in Milan – Read the news: CLICK HERE!

