traveling with children

when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially closed their relationship, many were ready to bet on an upcoming legal battle for the entrustment of four sons. And instead, about six months after the separation, the showgirl and the rapper have silenced the bad language by demonstrating one beautiful feeling in the joint management of their children, North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2).

So much so that the site Page Six told exclusively about a recent trip to San Francisco of the West-Kardashian family to the full: according to the reliable American portal, Kim would have flown in California from New York last Friday, meeting immediately the ex-husband and children. On Saturday morning, then, it seems that they did breakfast all together and then headed for theAsian Art Museum.

“The couple is going very agree in recent weeks,” revealed a source. ‘The testimony is the last public release in which they demonstrated great harmony on the subject of co-parenthood. On the other hand they have never hidden to put the welfare of children in the first place”. At the end of the tour, he returned to Las Vegas to continue the promotion of the new album, she in Los Angeles with the sons.

On the other hand, the two had shown a friendly attitude even before the official request for divorce: according to the reconstructions of the gossip, it seems that Kim – a few months ago – convinced Kanye to go with her in their famous ranchin the Wyoming to discuss separation without too many Tensions. Successful discussions since already in mid-April, second TMZWere agree on everything.

‘Including the joint management of children,” said an insider. “They promise to honor the co-parenthood». Judging by the trip to San Francisco, promise kept.

