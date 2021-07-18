TRAVIS BARKER’S GIFT FOR KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S DAUGHTER COULDN’T HAVE BEEN MORE APPROPRIATE

It’s never too early to start rocking, especially if a drum legend like Travis Barker is your percussion teacher!

The musician had a perfect thought for the birthday of his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s second daughter. Penelope Disick has turned 9 and for the occasion, she gave her her first set of cymbals and drums.

A sparkling pink battery with ” Penelope ” written on the case. You can see her here on Kourtney’s Instagram account: in the slideshow, there are also a couple of videos of Travis who, alongside Penelope, gives her the right advice.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been friends for a long time, aided by the fact that they were neighbors, before getting together in 2020. They made the report public in February 2021, with an Instagram Official.

The drummer is 45 years old and is Alabama’s dad, 15, and Landon, 17, with ex Shanna Moakler and adopted Atiana, 22. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is 42 years old and is the mother of Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 with ex Scott Disick.