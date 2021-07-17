Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner pair up at a charity event. The rapper from the stage: “Wifey I love you”

ROMA – After months of rumors and theories launched by fans, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner they may have proved their flashback. The couple was a guest, last night in New York, at the charity event Parsons Benefit 2021. Together they walked the red carpet and posed for the photographers, hugged and with their little Stormi, the girl they had 3 years ago. This is the first red carpet that the two walk next to each other since 2019, the year in which they had decided to remain only friends. Then, it was Scott himself who fueled the rumors of a relationship found in the speech given on stage at the event: “Stormi I love you- he said- and wifey (wife in Italian) I love you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat)

Kylie flew to New York for the event and documented her journey on social media. The most appreciated photo on social media is, however, the one with Travis. “24 hours in New York”, wrote the entrepreneur but it is the shot that speaks more than words.