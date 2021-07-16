Triestina, rights to Sportitalia to broadcast live race with Roma and triangular of August 6

Important agreement, the one sanctioned today between the U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918 and Sportitalia. Italia Sport Communication S.r.l., has in fact acquired the rights for the live television broadcast on the broadcaster Sportitalia (channel 60 and 560 of the digital terrestrial and visible on hbttv platform, mobile app and on Amazon firestick) of the friendly Triestina-Rome of July 21 and the triangular of August 6 between Triestina, Hellas Verona and Antalyaspor.

Specifically Sportitalia it will take care of the production and airing of the events, including a large pre-match starting from 7 pm and post-match until 10 pm. The broadcaster will produce both events at its own expense, guaranteeing the U.S. Triestina Calcio 1918 advertising space during the broadcast of both appointments. Viewing the events will, of course, be completely free.

The thought of the Halberd Sole Director Mauro Milanese: “We are excited at the idea of being able to face in our stadium friendlies of such great prestige and proud that an important broadcaster like Sportitalia has expressed its interest in the Union. We do not yet know if our request to be able to expand the capacity of the “Rocco” to 25% and to show live nationally a glance worthy of our fans and our stadium will be accepted, certainly this news is a way to meet our fans, giving them the opportunity to follow live on TV these great pre-season events. I take this opportunity to thank Sportitalia again, this agreement confirms and gives further impetus to a relationship of mutual esteem that has already lasted for some time”.

The director of Sportitalia Michele Criscitiello: “We are very happy to be next to Triestina in view of the challenge with Roma and the triangular that will involve Hellas Verona. We believe in both the technical and communicative project of Triestina, from the point of view of the pre-season I consider it one of the most active and organized companies and we are all the more happy to be able to highlight a reality that deserves it, following these events with a large pre-match and an equally complete post-match “.