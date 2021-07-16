Tuttosport relaunches: “Disagreements between Inzaghi and Cellino”. The possible replacements of the coach in Brescia

Already about twenty days ago, there was talk of first disagreements between the patron of Brescia Max Cellino and the technician Philip Inzaghi, but everything was then minimized by the same coach.

This morning, however, Tuttosport relaunches, and even speaks of the possible replacements of the coach: “A few days of retirement and the first crunches emerge in the relationship between Pippo Inzaghi and Brescia: the coach, who arrived at the court of Massimo Cellino after the experience at Benevento, would not be fully satisfied with the market of the Lombard club, and in the last hours a certain dissatisfaction would have mounted. […] Although on both sides it has emerged informally that there are no particular tensions (already in recent days the company had communicated with a tweet the mutual trust with the coach), the situation is potentially delicate: the contract stipulated between Brescia and Inzaghi is a two-year one with an option for the third year, and the entourage of the coach would also have included a clause that prevents the exemption in the first month of the championship , but in this case the dissatisfaction emerges above all on Inzaghi’s side. In case of breakage, alternative solutions already emerge in the background, also because Brescia has three other technicians under contract: Diego Lopez, David Dionysius and Louis Delneri. The Uruguayan would be the favorite, in tandem with Daniele Gastaldello (in turn under contract with Brescia), alternatively Dionysius”.