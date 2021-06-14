Twelve Minutes gets a new trailer and release date

The interactive top-down thriller Twelve Minutes received a new trailer during the Xbox Showcase at E3 2021. In addition, fans were served the official release date. “Twelve Minutes” will be released this year on August 19, 2021 for PC and Xbox consoles. Owners of the Xbox Game Pass can try out the game risk-free, after all, the Thriller is included in the paid subscription model from the release.

What is Twelve Minutes about?

In “Twelve Minutes” you are caught in a time loop that lasts exactly twelve minutes. Whenever you die, the evening begins again and your progress is gone. However, you will of course keep the knowledge you have gathered in order to complete the next run more successfully. “Twelve Minutes” is developed by just one person.