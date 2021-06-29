Two Point Hospital Free PC Game Download Full Version

Economic strategy with simulation elements. At Two Point Hospital, we take control of the clinic and our task is not only to help those in need but also to develop our hospital business. Two Point Hospital free download for PC.

Two Point Hospital Trama

Two Point Hospital takes us to the fictional Two Point County (inspired by the city of Springfield from the Simpsons series), whose inhabitants suffer from various ailments. During the game, we play the role of chief doctor, and our task is to help those in need… and to develop their hospital business.

Two Point Hospital Mechanics

In Two Point Hospital, the action is shown in an isometric view. The element principle to that of the game is to admit patients and provide them with decent conditions of stay in our facilities. However, treatment alone is not enough, because patients also need tasty food and entertainment, in this way we can make them leave the clinic satisfied and recommend it to their friends, which will be reflected not only in the number of visits to the specialists we employ but also in sums of money. coming to our account.

However, earning cash is important because thanks to him we can be tempted to buy equipment modern s diagnostic and surgery, signing contracts with top specialists (who have their own requirements), send our doctors to training (thanks to which improve their skills ) and expand the hospital. Money is also useful to fund research, thanks to which we develop innovative treatment methods that allow us to treat increasingly rare diseases.

Loading... Advertisements

Download Two Point Hospital for free!

Two Point Hospital Download PC.

Download Now

Title: Two Point Hospital

Genre: Simulation

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Two Point Hospital minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i3 6100 or AMD FX-4350

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GT 1030, 2GB (Legacy: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460), AMD RX550, 2GB (Legacy: AMD Radeon HD 6850), Integrated: Intel HD Graphics 630

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

Two Point Hospital Recommended Requirements :

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor : Intel Core i5 6600 or AMD Ryzen 1600x

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060, 3GB (Legacy: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 780, 4GB) or AMD RX 580, 4GB (Legacy: AMD R9 290X, 4GB)

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

How to download Two Point Hospital PC: