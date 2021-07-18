Unstoppable. Khaby Lame also surpasses Chiara Ferragni on Instagram: 24 million followers

It all started with TikTok, where Khaby gained over 70 million followers in three months

He is the most followed man on TikTok. The third account with the most followers after the queens of the platform is Charlie D’Amelio and Addison Rae. And now it is also the most followed Italian Instagram account in the world, with 24 million followers, just above what is considered one of the pioneers of the platform: her high sociality Chiara Ferragni. Khaby Lame set a new record. The numbers reached by the boy from Chivasso have questioned every model of virality. Khaby has grown so much in a matter of months. His run to the Olympus of social media is now observed by the whole world with the Internet. His fans also come from the United States and South America. And it could not be otherwise, given that even if all the people surveyed in Italy had a TikTok account and followed it, it would still not reach its 74 million followers. And the growth curve shows no signs of flexing.

The “technically non-Italian” Italian most followed on social media

It all started on April 5th. On this day the TikTok algorithm started trending some of its videos. One of the most used sections of the platform is the one entitled For You. While the user swipes up in front of the screen, the algorithm selects a series of videos that could match his tastes. Anyone who has tried TikTok in the last year knows that this system is pretty effective. The scroll sometimes tends to infinity, precisely because videos that reflect our interests continue to appear on the screen. And so it is easy to discover new faces and new talents. This system has allowed Khaby Lame to get noticed quickly and to transfer her followers to Instagram, where it is difficult to discover new faces. In a few weeks, Lame appeared on the screen of millions of smartphones and became an Italian influencer with an international reach. Almost. In fact, Khaby is 21 years old, he has lived in Italy since he was 1 but does not yet have Italian citizenship and therefore not even a passport. A detail that Jason Horowitz and Taylor Lorenz also noted when they told his story in the pages of the New York Times: “But while Mr. Lame is known internationally as the Italian TikToker, he is not technically recognized as Italian in Italy”.