Untold: Caitlyn Jenner, the doc on the sporting history of the 1976 Olympic gold medal arrives on Netflix

From the creators of Wild Wild Country, a five-part docuseries is coming to Netflix that looks at different stories from the world of sports from a new perspective. From tennis to boxing to basketball, stories that reveal truths that are often little known. Each of the five films that will be released a week apart kicks off from a crucial moment, such as a great meeting, the Olympics or the playoffs, and then goes deep beyond the headlines, relying on the testimonies of those who lived that particular moment to reveal the grit, resilience, disappointment , the triumph, the violence, the comedy and the emotion that lie behind so much effort.

Untold points straight to the passion and uniqueness that distinguish a champion to show how sporting triumphs can be lost in everyday life. Among the five films, directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Floyd Russ, Laura Brownson and Crystal Moselle, stands out UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner, arriving on August 24, 2021. A story that originates from the Games of the XXI Olympiad.

It is said to be THE competition to crown the greatest athlete in the world. A ruthless race with events in different disciplines where the skill of the competitors are put to the test. After a failed attempt in 1972, Caitlyn Jenner he set out to win gold in the decathlon in Montreal in 1976. Training every day for four consecutive years, she becomes the big favorite, but for her the 1976 Olympic competition is much more than an athletic test. It is a welcome distraction from the challenging inner turmoil to be able to find one’s own identity.

After the new world record and the conquest of the Olympic gold in Montreal, Jenner’s image becomes the reference for athletic excellence and immediately finds himself among the American superstars. The athletic enterprise to which he has always aspired and the image of celebrity that he has built, however, become the main deterrents to give space to his true identity.

With an extraordinary series of unreleased archive footage, including newly found Olympic footage and videos of the Jenner family, Caitlyn tells her life with new awareness, ranging from winning gold to deciding the transition to the relationship with her children, strong in the fact of knowing who she was and who she is now.