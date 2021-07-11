Urban Flow Traffic Simulator Goes to Release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Baltoro Games studio released Urban Flow road controller simulator on Nintendo Switch last summer .

The release turned out to be successful, and two free updates and two paid expansions were added to the game: a set with new challenges, levels, and obstacles and a winter set with New Year’s bustle and snowblowers.

Now the studio is going to introduce its successful project to even more players. Urban Flow is planned to be released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Presumably, this will happen again this year, and the Ultimate Edition will include all the add-ons and extensions. It is not yet known if the Ultimate Edition will be released on Switch.

Urban Flow is all about traffic in a big city. The flow of cars and special-purpose vehicles very quickly forms traffic jams and congestion, it is worth letting it go. So players should keep a close eye on the traffic situation and properly switch traffic lights to keep intersections safe.

Urban Flow allows you to play both solo and in co-op with friends. In the latter case, partners can both help to restore order and contribute to the chaos.