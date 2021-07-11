Games

Urban Flow Traffic Simulator Goes to Release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Baltoro Games studio released Urban Flow road controller simulator on Nintendo Switch last summer .

The release turned out to be successful, and two free updates and two paid expansions were added to the game: a set with new challenges, levels, and obstacles and a winter set with New Year’s bustle and snowblowers.

Now the studio is going to introduce its successful project to even more players. Urban Flow is planned to be released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Presumably, this will happen again this year, and the Ultimate Edition will include all the add-ons and extensions. It is not yet known if the Ultimate Edition will be released on Switch.

Loading...
Advertisements

Urban Flow is all about traffic in a big city. The flow of cars and special-purpose vehicles very quickly forms traffic jams and congestion, it is worth letting it go. So players should keep a close eye on the traffic situation and properly switch traffic lights to keep intersections safe.

Urban Flow allows you to play both solo and in co-op with friends. In the latter case, partners can both help to restore order and contribute to the chaos.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

387
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
314
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
300
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
284
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
265
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
251
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
244
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
233
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
210
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
201
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top