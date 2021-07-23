USA: Caitlyn Jenner evaluates race for Governor California – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, APR 06 – Former reality star Caitlyn
Jenner assesses a possible candidacy for governor of the
California for Republicans. Axios reports it citing some
sources, according to which Jenner is looking into the possibility
together with political advisers. The indiscretion comes while
current Governor Gavin Newsom is in danger of being removed
overwhelmed by criticism for management.
If the petition to oust Newsom passes, the citizens
california would have to pronounce themselves by the end
of the year on a new governor. And Jenner’s candidacy,
high-profile republican, would attract even more
beware of the race for the leadership of the most populous state
of America.
Jenner rose to prominence on the American stage with
the victory at the Olympics in 1976. In 2015 Caitlyn Jenner, former
Bruce Jenner, began the transition to become a woman
and adopted its new name. How Bruce Jenner was
married for years Kris Kardashian, the mother of Kim Kardashian..
(ANSA).
RESERVED REPRODUCTION © Copyright ANSA