USA: Caitlyn Jenner evaluates race for Governor California – Last Hour

Jenner assesses a possible candidacy for governor of the

California for Republicans. Axios reports it citing some

sources, according to which Jenner is looking into the possibility

together with political advisers. The indiscretion comes while

current Governor Gavin Newsom is in danger of being removed

overwhelmed by criticism for management.



If the petition to oust Newsom passes, the citizens

california would have to pronounce themselves by the end

of the year on a new governor. And Jenner’s candidacy,

high-profile republican, would attract even more

beware of the race for the leadership of the most populous state

of America.



Jenner rose to prominence on the American stage with

the victory at the Olympics in 1976. In 2015 Caitlyn Jenner, former

Bruce Jenner, began the transition to become a woman

and adopted its new name. How Bruce Jenner was

married for years Kris Kardashian, the mother of Kim Kardashian..



