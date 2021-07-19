News

Usa: Caitlyn Jenner, ‘no to trans girls in women’s sports’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, 02 MAY – Caitlyn Jenner, candidate
Republican to Governor of California and former Champion
Olympic declared trans woman in 2015, says she is against
the participation of trans girls in women’s sports. “Not
it’s right – he told tmz newspaper – It’s a matter of
Justice, that is why I am opposed to the participation of the
trans but biologically male girls in women’s sports. and
we need to protect women’s sports in our schools.” the
reports the BBC.

Jenner thus takes a stand at a time when different
states in the U.S. to ban women’s sports for girls
trans. In Mississippi, the ban has already become law in March.
although in all likelihood there will be appeals.

The association ‘The Human Rights Campaign’, the largest in the
Usa for the defense of the rights of the LGBT community, believes they are
at least 17 states are considering adopting a
similar law. The opinion of the GOP candidate arouses particular
attention also because of its sports drags: Caitlyn
Jenner was one of the most successful athletes for the
Decathlon in the USA in the 70s, won gold at the Olympics
of Montreal in 1976. Before declaring himself trans in 2015 he is
was married to Kris Jenner (Kim Kardashian’s mother) and the
the couple have two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. (ANSA).

