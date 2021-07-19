Usa: Caitlyn Jenner, ‘no to trans girls in women’s sports’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, 02 MAY – Caitlyn Jenner, candidate

Republican to Governor of California and former Champion

Olympic declared trans woman in 2015, says she is against

the participation of trans girls in women’s sports. “Not

it’s right – he told tmz newspaper – It’s a matter of

Justice, that is why I am opposed to the participation of the

trans but biologically male girls in women’s sports. and

we need to protect women’s sports in our schools.” the

reports the BBC.



Jenner thus takes a stand at a time when different

states in the U.S. to ban women’s sports for girls

trans. In Mississippi, the ban has already become law in March.

although in all likelihood there will be appeals.



The association ‘The Human Rights Campaign’, the largest in the

Usa for the defense of the rights of the LGBT community, believes they are

at least 17 states are considering adopting a

similar law. The opinion of the GOP candidate arouses particular

attention also because of its sports drags: Caitlyn

Jenner was one of the most successful athletes for the

Decathlon in the USA in the 70s, won gold at the Olympics

of Montreal in 1976. Before declaring himself trans in 2015 he is

was married to Kris Jenner (Kim Kardashian’s mother) and the

the couple have two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. (ANSA).

