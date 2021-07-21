News

USA, Caitlyn Jenner: "No to trans girls in women's sports"

Caitlyn Jenner, Republican candidate for governor of California and former Olympic champion who declared herself a trans woman in 2015, says she is against the participation of trans girls in women’s sports. “It is not fair – he told the newspaper Tmz – It is a question of justice, which is why I oppose the participation of trans but biologically male girls in women’s sports. And we need to protect women’s sports in our schools.”

This is reported by the BBC.Jenner thus takes a position at a time when several states in the US to ban women’s sports for trans girls. In Mississippi, the ban has already become law in March, although in all likelihood there will be appeals. The association ‘The Human Rights Campaign’, the largest in the US for the defense of the rights of the LGBT community, believes there are at least 17 states that are considering adopting a similar law.

The opinion of the GOP candidate attracts particular attention also because of her sports performances: Caitlyn Jenner was one of the most successful athletes for the Decathlon in the USA in the 70s, she won gold at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. Before declaring herself trans in 2015 she was married to Kris Jenner (Kim Kardashian’s mother) and the couple have two daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

