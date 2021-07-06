Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Has Raised System Requirements

At the beginning of closed alpha testing last week, developers from Sharkmob studio changed the system requirements for their battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

If previously players needed at least a GTX 970 or RX 590 graphics card, now the authors require a GTX 1070 or RX 5600 XT. Also, the developers strongly recommend installing on an SSD.

As for the recommended requirements, here the GTX 1080 or RX Vega 64 video cards were replaced by the RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 XT, and the i7-10700Kor Ryzen 3600 processors were replaced by the i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X.

Minimum

OS – Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor – i5-8600 or Ryzen 1600X

RAM – 16 GB

Graphics Card – GTX 1070 or RX 5600 XT

Disk space – 20 GB

Optional – SSD highly recommended

Recommended

Processor – i7-8700K or Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM – 16 GB

Graphics Card – RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is coming to PC later this year. Most likely, closer to the release, the system requirements will change again.