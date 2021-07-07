Games

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Coming February 2022

The authors of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong presented a new trailer and announced the release date of the RPG adventure – February 2022.

The player will take on the role of one of three ancient vampires from different clans of Boston, where a struggle for power unfolds. The main character will need to conduct a desperate investigation, while the situation around only continues to heat up.

In the process, you have to choose a different approach for passing, using intimidation, seduction, or stealth. Each of the heroes will have their own abilities and disciplines that can be improved. In addition, you will need to be able to distinguish between truth and lies.

The new video was dedicated to Galeb, who lived a long and vibrant life but still has not acquired the meaning of existence.

As in other similar games (for example, Telltale), the player’s decisions will affect the further history and fate of the Boston Camarilla. Therefore, you will need to carefully analyze each situation.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (EGS).

 

