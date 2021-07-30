Veneda Carter and the amazing way in which she became Kim Kardashian’s stylist

Growing up in Copenhagen, the daughter of Polish parents, Veneda Carter, a stylist based in Los Angeles — and former teen model — had to face years of casting rejections (because she was not ‘thin enough’) before a dm on Instagram, which at first she believed was spam did not catapult her into the exclusive creative circle of Kanye West, the community in which they attended talents of the caliber of Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of the Louis Vuitton man, Lotta Volkova, the stylist of Miu Miu and the design director of Yeezy / Gap Mowalola Ogunlesi.

In Calabasas, the Danish styling star also caught the eye of Kim Kardashian, who was also won over by Veneda’s ability to translate musical movements into looks, light years before this became a global trend.

For Kardashian, Carter is “the coolest girl in the world”: the person she turns to for anything to do with style, in short, one of the most authoritative celebrity stylist of the planet. You’ve surely seen the Schiaparelli dress Kardashian wore at Christmas 2020 (a couture masterpiece: a rigid leather bodice dress complete with sculpted abs in Marvel’s superhero style). And that fantastic outfit played in shades of brown with Acne down?

We tell you how the stylist has established herself, a living database of fashion movements of the 90s and 2000s, between Kelis, André 3000 and the seminal girl band Total (“for the technical jackets of Nautica”) and nostalgic references to the catwalks of the past (“Iceberg’s autumn winter 1999 men’s fashion show remains one of my favorites ever”).

Styling for instagram’s most famous woman

“It still seems surreal to me. The first time I saw her with one of my looks I started crying,” carter says, settling her ash blond hair behind the shoulders of her vintage Eddie Bauer sweatshirt (found on eBay). “She is always ready to try different things, to experiment. There is a nice affinity”, he adds, with his Danish accent in which at times a gritty cadence that mixes the east and west coast predominates. “I want to stay 100% true to who she is.”

Carter, who is still only 28 years old, has been working as a stylist for Yeezy since 2016, something that until recently had not yet been revealed to his loyal followers on social media. “I didn’t say anything about what I was doing for a long time, I didn’t want to ruin everything,” he says with a typically Scandinavian frankness. “I was never good at school, and that was the first time I was appreciated for my ideas.”

His mentor? Kanye West

Working for Yeezy she refined her gaze on the studied over proportions that would become an integral part of her style, and focused totally on the work. “I just wanted to work, I was unstoppable,” he adds. “With Kanye, I was there always thinking, ‘Heck, for me you’re really a mentor.'”

Today, the stylist works almost all the time with Kardashian, with whom she began collaborating in 2019. “If Kim needs anything, you know, I have to be there,” he says with a smile. (I can confirm that being able to make an appointment with Carter on Zoom was not easy at all). Surely they are linked by a special relationship, as between two sisters. And right now Carter, who is 4 months pregnant with her first child, looks to Kardashian as an example, she who manages to reconcile motherhood with the demands of a frantic roadmap.

“She’s a career woman who also has four children, so she knows how it works, she really knows,” the stylist tells Vogue, while settling in better, sitting cross-legged on the floor of the quiet and bright living room of his home in Hollywood. “Kim is a very devoted mother, she is a true model”.

The darkest days

At this point, you probably think that Carter’s existence has always been golden, but it is not so, indeed she would be the first to tell you that things are never some seem. Let’s take a step back, and go back to when, eight years ago, Veneda, twenty years old, was a model in New York but was put to the test by the continuous refusals to casting. “I had fallen into a very bad depression, I was so anxious that I couldn’t leave the house for days,” she says of those terrible moments.

Carter then decided to unplug and go live in Berlin. “All qduring the years when I worked tirelessly with advertisements to financially support my family, I hoped that sooner or later I would get an important engagement in fashion, which never happened. At the end of that time spent in New York, I was destroyed. I simply capitulated.”

Discovered at the age of 13 on a bus in Copenhagen, she had started working in a world, that of modeling, in which she never felt up to it. “Today there is more attention to models, they are encouraged to be themselves, to express themselves. At that moment, however, a model was simply a product. They never chose me to do a prestigious job in fashion because I wasn’t ‘thin enough’. I was doing sports. I wasn’t ready to go hungry.”

The discovery of a new way of expressing oneself

Around that time, Veneda had downloaded a new photo-sharing app, which had become famous thanks to word of mouth, and had managed to feel better by creating a virtual moodboard. And after a while his Instagram page had begun to get noticed. “I was not only posting photos of myself, but also photos of a building, of cars. A mix of things, a bit at random,” he says with a laugh. And his “baggy” style also attracts attention, those second-hand over garments that he wore already as a young girl to imitate his older brother, a hip hop fanatic.

“When I was little we didn’t have a lot of money,” Carter explains. And she learned to choose and buy used clothes as a young girl, in the Red Cross shop where her mother did her second job, and the idols of her brother’s 90s rap were her style icons. “He is the true inspiration of my style, although today he is much more refined, of course, but that’s where it came out, that’s where everything was born”.

In 2016, Carter made one last attempt to work as a model in New York, this time accompanied by her older brother to give her moral support. Facing what would have been the last “no”, she was grieed by a sense of despondency all too familiar. That evening, at the hotel, he checked private messages on Instagram as usual.

Finally success

“There was a direct message that said something like this: ‘Hey hello, I’m from Kanye’s team, we’d love to meet you.'” His first thought? “But that ca**o, it’s spam”. But Yeezy’s team didn’t give up. “They wrote to me again, and this time I replied, I agreed to go to LA the next morning. The following day, when a friend accompanied me to Calabasas for this meeting, at 10 a.m., I remember that I arrived in front of this building, which was still under construction, and I thought: ‘It’s going to be a rip-off’?

Carter’s eyes open wide as he remembers that moment, it’s as if he sees that building for the first time, again. The first meeting with Yeezy’s team was thrilling. Her 5-day trip to California turned into a two-week stay, and at that point West asked her if she was willing to move there to work full-time. “I have never felt so appreciated in my whole life as when I entered that room. I’ve always wanted people to recognize my creativity. And in the end it was one of the greatest artists in the world to see it.

What’s in Veneda Carter’s moodboard for 2021.

The new designers to follow now

@PariaFarzaneh

“Technical clothing has always fascinated me. As a child I spent a lot of time in the suburbs of Poland, where my parents grew up. A place to wear a suit was a matter of identity. Today, even when I dress elegantly, I want my look to always have that same energy.

“The technical garments for women created by today’s brands are often predictable, they lack authenticity. Paria Farzaneh’s English brand is the opposite, it creates elegant outerwear, in an authentic way. Her wide but feminine silhouettes are often inspired by her Iranian origins, combining for example long nylon skirts with practical zip-wn sweatshirts, also rethinking the use of sports fabrics. His creations have a purpose, the proportions are fantastic, the colors beautiful. When I first saw his Instagram, I thought, ‘Heck, here’s someone who understood everything'”!

@AncutaSarca

“For those who are obsessed with sneakers like me, the shoes of Ancuta Sarca (born in Romania, based in London, Ed) are really special. The heels she creates are super original and incredibly sexy, but an anhow funny. And I really like that this thing notices immediately, as soon as you enter a room.”

Galilee (aka @Galilee_By_Sea)

“It’s the brand of my friend Marq Rise based in London. The sartorial work is extraordinary, it is utilitarian, but very refined. Marq’s brand is destined for great things”.

The must-have garment for 2021: hiking boots

“Right now I’m fixated on Timberland boots, they’re my favorite shoes. I have so many pairs that I searched for and then found on eBay. Do you know the shoes that Manolo Blahnik created inspired by Timberland? They are my biggest online purchase. I have many normal Timberland, but I am always looking for models in unusual colors from the early 2000s. Even the hiking boots they make today are among my favorite shoes. I bought identical models for myself and my baby.”

To see now: hype williams movies

“I went to see many of the videos that Hype Williams made for OutKast, Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, and also her 1998 film. Belly. The way Williams creates his films, as well as styling and stories, is a huge inspiration to me.”