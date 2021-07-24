News

Vin Diesel: Cardi B will return in “Fast &Furious 10”

Things are continuing to go well for Cardi B!

The star and producer of the Fast &Furious saga vin Diesel has given a new interview with Entertainment Tonight revealing the participation of rapper Cardi B also in Fast And Furious 10, always with the character of Fast and Furious 9, Leysa.

“We are very excited to evolve his character and expand it to the end of the saga,” said the action movie star. “He made it just in time to join the franchise. She arrived in Fast 9 just in time for filming.”

Director Justin Lin has always talked to Entertainment Tonight about how the rapper has perfectly adapted to the set of Fast and Furious 9, which will be released in theaters on Friday (June 25, 2021). In Italy, however, we will have to wait until August 18, 2021 to see Fast And Furious 9.

“She introduced herself and in a short time she integrated with the whole Fast family,” said the director. “And when I joined her, she and Vin were talking about the character because she’s actually really into the overall universe. She’s been around for a long time and this is just the first time we’ve seen her, so I’m really excited to explore this character of hers.”

The rapper also talked about the role in a video shared by the film franchise on June 15. “Vin Diesel contacted me and he was talking about a role, and I thought, ‘It’s Fast and Furious.’ Take me there! I’m already on a plane! I like playing a powerful and strong woman.”

“Being close to Vin, it’s so cute, so beautiful,” the rapper shared. “It makes me feel very comfortable.”

In addition to her film series debut this weekend, Cardi B is in the running for trophies in three categories at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday (June 27). She is in contention for best collaboration (“WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion), best female hip-hop artist and video of the year award for “Up” and “wap” have both received nominations.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

