Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team New Edition Announced With Impressive Trailer

The company Games Workshop has announced a new edition of its award-winning board game of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team.

The Kill Team: Octarius’s version focuses on the confrontation between the Krieg Death Corps and the orcs. And one of the suicidal fights is shown in the cinematic trailer for the game.

The Octavius set will include twelve orc miniatures and ten veteran figurines. The set includes a playing field with buildings and barriers, tactical skill cards, and completely redesigned confrontation rules.

The new game is promised to be released in a limited edition. The exact timing of its release has not yet been named, and the developers still promise to explain exactly how the gameplay will change and how the Octarius version will differ from the classic Kill Team. But accepting pre-orders should start in August.