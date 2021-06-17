Games

Wario Ware: Get It Together! brings crazy gaming fun to the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s beloved joke villain Wario gets a brand new game. At E3 2021, Nintendo officially unveiled Wario Ware: Get It Together! for Nintendo Switch.

Wario Ware: Get It Together! officially announced for Nintendo Switch

“Wario Ware” could safely be described as the bizarre collection of mini-games that Nintendo has in store. Strictly speaking, these are not mini-games, but micro-games – because they last a few seconds at the most.

The latest offshoot will feature over 200 such microgames to put you to the test. You can also choose to play with a friend. The game has a co-op mode for two players.

“Wario Ware: Get It Together!” Will be released on September 10, 2021, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Here is the official announcement trailer:

Additional gameplay to the microgames and the story mode is available in the separate treehouse segment:

