We want recognition for our culture

The point at the heart of the matter is the creative work of black dancers and choreographers, which the rest of the community systematically and unieded appropriate to use as a propellant to success. The debate turned into a creative strike aimed at the latest musical hit that invaded the social network.

There are those who call it a strike and those who boycott, and giving a name to what is happening on TikTok is actually not simple: an entire community of creators active on the platform you are refraining from creating new dances that have as background the last musical hit of the moment — the song Thot Shit by American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. These are the black creators, who in a protest motion have decided not to dance to the notes of the rap piece fresh from the release: the point at the center of the issue is the creative work of black dancers and choreographers, which the rest of the community systematically and unissediedly appropriates to use as a propellant to success.

Unrecognized merits

It happened to Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, the two most followed personalities of the platform who now make millionaire agreements with sponsors and production houses. Both have built their initial success on TikTok by reinterpreting choreography born from the creativity of black artists. And if on the one hand it is true that the platform of Chinese origin bases part of its success precisely on replicating dances and behaviors as if they were challenges, on the other hand the lack of a system for give credit to inventors of a dance step or a choreography may have robbed these people of due recognition — and of the millions of dollars that in some cases resulted from it.

The Renegade case

It is no small thing that the community of creators damaged by this system denounces its mechanisms, and the case of the dancer Jalaiah Harmon it was emblematic in this sense: the very young tiktoker (then she was 14 years old) invented the Renegade, one of the most famous dances on and off TikTok also ridden by Charli D’Amelio herself, yet it took a deepening of The New York Times for the merit to be recognized. However, the issue has remained burning and essentially unresolved, in particular on a platform that has been accused on several occasions of penalizing content from blacks.

The creative strike

With the release of the latest musical phenomenon designed for virality, the creators affected by the phenomenon have decided to assert their reasons with a protest that would also be valid as a practical demonstration of their value: a sort of creative strike. In a coordinated move through social word of mouth, black artists, dancers, choreographers have taken the lead refrained from launching into unpublished dances or dance steps using Megan’s latest hit Thee Stallion. The aim: to demonstrate how — without their creativity in the service of the virality of videos — the content that develops around a content fails to generate interest and, ultimately, revenue.

The contents related to the song that are emerging by number of views actually lack energy: in a piece where moves such as twerking are expected, it is often limited to lip syncing or waving your hands upwards. Videos are targeted by irony of the black community that emphasizes the lack of passion and creativity, and in some cases it is inhibited to users the possibility of commenting to avoid criticism. Among the contents there are obviously those that differ in inventiveness and ingenuity, nor are the tiktoks coming from black creators; in the meantime though the song has already become a discussion forum on the subject.