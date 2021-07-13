Games

What the Golf? Will Add About a Thousand New Holes

Triband, an independent Danish studio, has announced a new free expansion to its sports simulator What The Golf? … It was named A Hole New World and all game owners will receive it for free.

A Hole New World includes fifty new levels and about a thousand new holes, including moving ones that resemble black holes. In addition, a new storyline campaign will open for players. And new holes will also be added to the old levels, which will be very refreshing.

The A Hole New World update is now available in Apple Arcade and is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch shortly.

What The Golf? – a humorous puzzle game with lots of surprises. The golf courses and other sports attributes in it are nothing more than an occasion to arrange unusual and unexpected tests for those who have never played golf and are not planning to start.

