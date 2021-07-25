What we know about “UP”, the new long-awaited single by Cardi B





The post shared on social media by the 28-year-old rapper sparked fans

The has finally announced the release of a new song entitled Up, available from Friday 5 February also at TIMMUSIC. And the cover of the single is crazy! Here are some previews.

Cardi B is… Up!

It is the first unreleased song by the rapper released after wap, featuring Megan Thee Stallion released on August 7th. The song broke several records, including the record in the 24 hours following its debut video of a female collaboration on YouTube. He also launched the WAP Challenge, which he depopulated on TikTok. Now it’s time to Up, with which the 28-year-old returns as an absolute protagonist and in more shape than ever. And the fans thank.

The cover of the single

Little or nothing is known about the sounds of the song, but peeking at Cardi B’s social profiles some interesting details emerge. Judging by the cover unveiled on Instagram, we will have to expect an uptempo that will invade all the radios and streaming charts. Here is the rapper’s post:

