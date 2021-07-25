News

What we know about “UP”, the new long-awaited single by Cardi B

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Cardi B

Cardi B – Credit: Warner Music Italy



MUSIC




February 2, 2021



of Silvia Marchetti


The post shared on social media by the 28-year-old rapper sparked fans

The multiplatin superstar Cardi B is about to return.

The has finally announced the release of a new song entitled Up, available from Friday 5 February also at TIMMUSIC. And the cover of the single is crazy! Here are some previews.

>>>COVER TIMMUSIC!

>>>HEARD THE SUCCESSES OF CARDI B!

Cardi B is… Up!

It is the first unreleased song by the rapper released after wap, featuring Megan Thee Stallion released on August 7th. The song broke several records, including the record in the 24 hours following its debut video of a female collaboration on YouTube. He also launched the WAP Challenge, which he depopulated on TikTok. Now it’s time to Up, with which the 28-year-old returns as an absolute protagonist and in more shape than ever. And the fans thank.

The cover of the single

Little or nothing is known about the sounds of the song, but peeking at Cardi B’s social profiles some interesting details emerge. Judging by the cover unveiled on Instagram, we will have to expect an uptempo that will invade all the radios and streaming charts. Here is the rapper’s post:

Loading...
Advertisements



Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

692
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
529
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
523
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
511
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
473
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
471
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
445
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
422
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
366
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
303
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top