WhatsApp Confirms That We Can Use the Same Account on up to Four Devices

The multi-device support of WhatsApp is one of the most desired functions by its users. Many of us have more than one mobile, and we want to be able to use the same WhatsApp on all of them. The fact of not having it is one of the reasons why many people prefer to use Telegram, which has had it for a long time.

The fact is that the rumor is confirmed: WhatsApp has said that its multi-device support will enter a public beta version in the coming months.

4 devices and iPad version

We can use WhatsApp, the same account, on up to four linked devices. According to Mark, the multi-device feature does not compromise the end-to-end encryption that WhatsApp already offers. They have been concentrating so that everything is correctly synchronized on all devices, without affecting the privacy and security of the information.

Another thing that is coming, but has not yet been confirmed 100%, is the version for iPad, something that will be much easier when there is compatibility with multiple devices.

The announcement was made at the same time that it showed the functions “see once” and “disappear mode”, information that we heard in an interview between WABetaInfo and Mark Zuckerberg.

“See once” function

With it we can send a message that will disappear just after it has been read. It is an evolution of messages that disappear after some time, ideal for sending passwords and other stealth information.

“Disappearing messages” function

This feature, which has been around for weeks, allows messages to be deleted after a set period of time. In the future, it will also enable the messages that disappear in all chat threads to be activated, thus making the implementation of the function faster.

Encrypted chat backups

The latest announced feature refers to password-protected backups, which could allow users to transfer their chat histories between iOS and Android devices, something that has long been rumored.