«When they left it was destroyed»

the Reunion between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seventeen years after their farewell it amazed everyone (and made us all a little happier) and yet it was the simplest thing in the world. At least for J.Lo. The pop star, as revealed by an insider to Page Six, he had never forgotten the actor. In all these years, in her heart, Jennifer had kept for Ben “a special place”. Therefore, “for her, it was easy to return to his arms”.

The two, among the most admired and envied couples in Hollywood, they were engaged in 2002. Then, in January 2004, the farewell. A break from which, according to the source of Page Six, “Jennifer had been destroyed”. The singer, one of the sexiest women on the planet, since then «he always saw Ben as the one who had escaped”. In fact, it seems that it was Lopez who said enough is enough. «She dreamed of children, she wanted to start a family, he did not want to give up his bachelor lifestyle. At one point Jennifer got tired of waiting. But when he put an end to the relationship, he had the heart in pieces».

After Affleck, J.Lo had another great love: husband number three Marc Anthony (they were married from 2004 to 2014) father of her twins Emme and Max. Marriage number four, the one with Alex Rodriguez, was skipped a few months ago. Meanwhile Ben married to Jennifer Garner, she had three children for us. Has divorced, had a relationship with Ana De Armas. Finally, the fairy tale epilogue: the return of the Bennifers it has become a reality. Fans of the golden couple of the early two thousand years had never stopped hoping for it. The pop star, apparently, not even.

