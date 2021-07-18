“Where to put his crown?”. And popularity collapses (even in the US)

“Where to put her crown?”, this time Meghan Markle has exceeded the limits, putting her popularity at serious risk. It is the verdict of the “jury” of experts on the affairs of the British Crown, after the phrase attributed to the Duchess of Sussex began to turn in newspapers and sites: “where to stick her crown”.

Insights

Meghan, Archie and Lilibet Diana

Even the United States, where Meghan moved (to Los Angeles) with her husband Harry and two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana releasing to all twenty and all tv, radio and web channels, scalding statements against, in fact, the crown, now seem to turn their backs.

Oprah Winfrey

The abandonment of the palace was motivated by irreconcilable differences, paved in the infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7th (the interview is nominated for an Emmy Award) in which the “rebels”, in unison, accused the royal family of racism, insensitivity towards pregnant Meghan with suicidal ideas, cruelty, indifference and abuse of power, because Charles would not want to grant Archie the rank of prince when he ascends the throne, in the name of a leaner monarchy and less expensive for his subjects.

The brand

Back then, when they took refuge first in Canada and then in California, the popularity of blue-blooded “refugees” was skyrocketing. And millions of Americans sympathized with their “revolt.” But now such an “impertinent” phrase risks crumbling the months-long hunt for consensus. And it’s not just a matter of pure formality, but also of money: When they landed in Los Angeles last March, the “Sussex” brand was on a dizzying rise. If they had pronounced this insult to the Queen then the reaction would have been different, it would have even leveraged the historical grudges from the War of Independence, removing from the mouths of the Americans a phrase that has been brooding for centuries.

The pandemic

But with the return to normal life, the post-pandemic reopenings, the value, even commercial, of the all-British soap opera, has fallen downhill: vicissitudes and utterances no longer make the news. And they don’t sell anymore.