Who are the most famous tiktoker in the world? Rank most followed profiles

Who are the most famous tiktoker in the world? since Khaby Lame has conquered the top of the ranking of the most followed tiktoker in Italy, the attention has shifted to the world ranking to understand if even TikTok Italia can boast of having a profile among the most important worldwide. Well: on July 2, 2021, the Chivasso tiktoker with 81.7 million followers becomes the second in the ranking also surpassing Addison Rae, in addition to Bella Poarch, Zach King, Loren Gray, Spencer X, the official profile of TikTok and his idol, Will Smith.

Looking down on everyone Charli D’Amelio, first in the ranking for posting with over 113 million followers, followed by Addison Rae and Bella Poarch. Zach King, the official profile of TikTok, Spencer X, Will Smith, Loren Gray and Dixie D’Amelio also exceed 50 million.

Among the most famous tiktoker in the world are some Famous, as well as actor Will Smith, such as singer Jason Derulo, actor The Rock, k-pop group BTS, heiress Kylie Jenner and singer Selena Gomez.

The most famous tiktoker in the world

Below is the list of the most famous TikTok in the world with the number of followers (expressed in millions) and links to their profiles. With the same number of followers you look at the number of likes. The ranking brings together the two main counters of world followers, socialblade and socialtracker, plus the Webboh monitoring.

Ranking updated on June 17, 2021.

Charli D’Amelio – 119M ” Khaby Lame ” – 81.7M ” Addison Rae ” – 81.6M Bella Poarch – 75M ” Zach King ” – 61.8M ” Will Smith ” – 57.1M TikTok – 55.2M Spencer X – 53.6M ” Dixie D’Amelio ” – 52.8M ” Loren Gray ” – 52.8M Michael Le – 49.2M Jason Derulo – 46.9M ” Kimberly Loaiza ” – 46.3M Riyaz – 44.2M ” Cznburak ” – 41.8M Brent Rivera – 39.4M BTS – 37.1M The Rock – 37M James Charles – 36.1M ” Baby Ariel ” – 35.3M ” Dominik ” – 34.8M Avani – 34.5M ” JoJo Siwa ” – 34.3M ” YZ ” – 33.8M Gil Croes – 33.5M Kylie Jenner – 33.3M Rod – 33.2M Junya – 33M Faisal Shaikh – 32.2M Joe Albanese – 32M Kris HC – 31.7M ” Lilhuddy ” – 31.3M Kirya Kolesnikov – 31.3M ” Stoke Twins ” – 30.8M ” Billie Eilish ” – 30.8M ” Lucas and Marcus ” – 29.8M ” Carlos Feria ” – 28.8M Arishfa Khan – 28.6M ” Wigofellas ” – 28.6M ” Selena Gomez ” – 28.4M ” Noah Beck ” – 28.3M Janat Zubair – 28.3M ” Savannah LaBrant ” – 28.1M ” Nisha Guragain ” – 28.1M ” Flighthouse ” – 27.8M ” Liza Koshy ” – 26.8M Naim Darrechi – 26.7M ” Kody Antle ” – 26.7M Q Park – 26.6M ” Darianrojas ” – 26.5M ” Awez Darbar ” – 26.1M Kira Kosarin – 26.1M David Dobrik – 25.7M Josh Richards – 25.4M Ariana Grande – 25.1M TikTok_India – 24.6M Sameeksha – 24.5M

Khaby Lame among the most famous tiktoker in the world

APRIL 24. Chivasso’s Tiktoker enters the top 50 tiktoker in the world.

APRIL 30. In a week Khaby has gained over 6 million followers and is now twenty-fourth, behind the BTS.

MAY 3. Thanks to the more than 3 million followers added in 3 days, Khaby entered the top 20. Now chivasso tiktoker is nineteenth. Surpassed the likes of BTS and Avani.

MAY 17. Khaby exceeds 50 million followers.

MAY 18. Khaby enters the top ten: surpassed Michael Le.

MAY 19. Khaby overtakes Dixie D’Amelio.

MAY 21: Khaby enters the Top Five and becomes the most followed tiktoker in the world.

JUNE 17: Khaby surpasses Bella Poarch, reaches a billion likes and enters the Top 3.

02 JULY: Khaby overtook Addison Rae and took second place.

