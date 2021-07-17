Who is and how much does Charli D’Amelio earn, the most famous tiktoker in the world

Who is Charli D’Amelio and how much does he earn? A question that many are asking, especially in recent weeks, with the great growth in Italy of attention to the ranking of the most famous tiktokers in the world, triggered by the entry of the young Turin khabane Lame in the top ten.

Lame, which has over 60 million followers, sees in front of it in this special ranking names such as Zach King, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch and – at the top – Charli D’Amelio.

With more than 116 million followers and a notoriety in continuous growth, she is the queen of TikTok, despite the fact that her recent statements have made headlines, which highlight how she no longer has fun on the platform.

So here is in detail who charli D’Amelio, the number one tiktoker in the world, earns.

Who is Charli D’Amelio

17 years old, from Norwalk, Connecticut, has always practiced dance, from classical to hip hop.

In a recent interview he explained that the first time he heard about TikTok was at school, in 2019, and intrigued she approached the platform.

She immediately began to publish content, mainly on dance and with background of many of the most successful music hits of the moment, often in the company of his sister or friends.

Immediately jumped to the attention of the public, it gained millions and millions of followers in a very short time, so much so that it came to count to date 116.8 million, a number that makes it the number one tiktoker in the world.

The notoriety gained also led her to the cinema, where she lent her voice as a voice actress in the animated films StarDog and TurboCat. While a docuserie focused on his life and his rise to success is being made, which will be broadcast by the streaming platform Hulu in autumn.

Considering the relatively recent birth of TikTok, it is she who has scored the most significant follow records, being the first to reach 50 million followers and then 100 million followers.

But it has also been at the center of controversy and various mass defollows, always as a result of content that has ended up in the crosshairs of critics. In recent weeks, however, there has been a great deal of discussion about the his statements related to TikTok, a platform on which – he said – he can no longer have fun and struggles to stay:

“I feel that when you have huge opportunities but the whole world criticizes you for everything you do it is very difficult to have fun and benefit from it”,

explained the young woman, with reference also to the various mass defollows and some sometimes forced controversies triggered by its contents.





Some of the previews of his videos with provisional statistics on views, even over 36 million.

How much does Charli D’Amelio earn

Shortly after surpassing 10 million followers on TikTok, the young woman signed a contract with former Sony Music executive Barbara Jones and her agency, Outshine Talent.

He has also signed with the United Talent Agency, along with the rest of the family. These are the most important realities with regard to the management of the stars, even if the economic nature of the contracts is not precisely known.

What is certain is that at the moment, according to the numbers, it can be safely estimated that charli D’Amelio’s earnings are at least equal to $150,000 for each sponsored post, an amount that can jump even to $ 300,000 for certain brands.

In 2020, between sponsorships and product placement, only from the Chinese platform Charli D’Amelio earned more than $4 million according to Forbes estimates.



Overall, it is therefore more than legitimate to think that the entire D’Amelio family will receive millionaire monthly income.

Suffice it to say that the sister, Dixie D’Amelio, has over 60 million followers and earns more than 100 thousand dollars for each sponsored post.