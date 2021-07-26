Who is Camila Cabello, the new Cinderella of the musical coming out in September

Born in 1997, singer-songwriter and now also actress, Camila Cabello will be the next Cinderella in the live action musical Cinderella which should land on Amazon Prime Video and on Sky and Now starting in September.

It is specifically a question of a modern and musical reinterpretation of the animated film dated 1950 and Disney, to direct and script it Kay Cannon. Cinderella is a great classic, which over time has been brought several times to the big screen. On this occasion among the actors we can mention Billy Porter, who will have the task of playing the fairy godmother and winner of an Emmy with the TV series Poses, while the role of the prince went to Nicholas Galitzine.

Camila Cabello went to the title role cinderella. Young and talented, she was born on March 3, 1997 in Cojímar near Havana, karla Camila Cabello Estrabao is at the registry office and her career starts from afar. already when I was very young, in fact, she followed her dream of becoming a singer. He took his first steps in this direction in 2012 by taking part in the hearings of X Factor Use as a soloist, eliminated, she then tried again to enter the show (successfully) together with the group Fifth Harmony with which she ranked third.

An experience that for her ended in 2016 when she decided to give life to a career as a soloist. Two albums alone: Camila of 2018 and Romance of 2019, two those in the studio with the group. Many collaborations in the world of music, he works for important brands as testimonials. Among his most successful singles are the most successful Havana, in collaboration with rapper Young Thung, and Senorita made with Shawn Mendes with whom he has been partnering since 2019, after being friends for years. In his career there has been no lack of awards obtained in some of the most important awards.

Now comes his debut as a film actress in Cinderella, in which she plays the role of Cinderella one of the most beloved of fairy tales by young and old and which boasts numerous versions for the small and big screen. Last in order of time Lily James in the 2015 film directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Very active on social media, Camila Cabello on Instagram he has a very popular profile (currently with over 52.7 million followers) where he publishes many images both related to work and to his life and affections.