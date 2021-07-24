Who is Dalton Gomez: What You Need to Know About Ariana Grande’s Husband

Ariana Grande confirmed that marry Dalton Gomez through a statement from its spokesman. The wedding would be held Saturday 15 May 2021 in the singer’s house to Montecito, in California.

Who is Dalton Gomez

Dalton Gomez was born and raised in San Bernardino, in the Southern California. Would 25 years, two less than Ariana Grande.

What do you do

It’s a realtor in the luxury real estate company called Aaron Kirkman Group. It sells homes for example in the exclusive areas of Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills.

Helped Ariana Grande’s lawyer sell her house to the star The Big Bang Theory Kunal Nayyar for 7.5 million dollars.

They would meet when the artist was looking for a new mansion in the hills of Los Angeles. It is said that Dalton managed to lower the price a lot, making her make a great deal.

He is friends with Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande – getty images

Dalton Gomez appears in an old Stories of Miley Cyrus, thus inferring that they are friends. Miley and Ariana are also friends and collaborated on the soundtrack of Charlie’s Angels.

In general, according to and! News, Dalton and Ariana attend “the same circle of people“ because Dalton was once a dancer and then “have a lot of friends in common“.

The love between Ariana and Dalton was born in January 2020

The spark would have hit in early 2020, but they would try to keep it private as much as possible.

In February 2020, Ariana was seen kissing a mysterious boy in a Los Angeles bar. Only after that it turned out to be the real estate agent.

They spent #IoRestoACasa together

Self-isolation passed at Ariana Grande’s house it would have made them very united in a hurry.

“They are getting to know each other better quickly, with quarantine. They are spending time tête-à-tête at home. Ariana is known to love staying at home, it’s not a problem for her. They order food and stay there together” a source said in March 2020

Stuck With U







They made the report public by appearing in the video for “Stuck With U”, released in May 2020.

On the occasion of her birthday, Ariana Grande published a first, sweet photo with his Boyfriend.

You can also see Dalton Gomez in the funny videos inspired by Weather Channel of the artist and Lady Gaga.

The announcement of the official engagement

“Forever and then again for a while” wrote Ariana Grande in the caption of the post with which she announced that she had said yes to Dalton Gomez’s marriage proposal in December 2020.

In the slideshow, there are some couple photos and others in which it shows the engagement ring, formed by an oval-cut diamond and a white pearl mounted on a gold band.

Marriage

Ariana Grande – getty images

Ariana Grande’s spokesperson confirmed that the singer and Dalton Gomez have become wife and husband.

“They got married. It was a small and intimate wedding, less than 20 people. The room was so full of happiness and love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier” he made it known.

The ceremony would be held Saturday 15 May in the house where they live in Montecito, in California. Ariana Grande had bought this villa last year for 6.75 million dollars and had previously belonged to the presenter Ellen DeGeneres.

“Both Ariana and Dalton love Montecito and spend a lot of time there – said a source always of People – It seemed natural that they would get married in Ari’s beautiful home“.

