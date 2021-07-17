Who is Khaby Lame, the Italian who has more followers than Chiara Ferragni on Instagram

Khaby Lame is the third most followed profile on TikTok in the world. The chivasso boy has climbed another position in the ranking and, with over 73 million followers, is now the third most followed ever, behind the number one Charli D’Amelio (117 million followers) and Addison Rae (81.1 million). The Piedmontese talent has surpassed the 24-year-old model Bella Poarch, among the most famous on the Chinese platform Meanwhile, in Italy, on Instagram Khaby surpasses Chiara Ferragni: he is at 24 million followers against the 23.9 million of the digital entrepreneur.

In a short time, the 21-year-old gained a lot of followers. His arrival on social networks dates back to spring 2020, after a dismissal that occurred due to the pandemic. Back to live with his parents, Khaby began to spend a lot of time on TikTok, uploading ironic videos of response to challenges and viral tutorials.

The boy good-naturedly makes fun of the social manias of the moment by shelling his eyes. The 21-year-old’s incredulous expressions, associated with viral content, are so funny that they collect hundreds of thousands of likes.

His talent also attracted the attention of the New York Times, which wrote: His lightning-fast success as a digital creator deserves attention because Khaby Lame had no support and did not rely on artificial growth by resorting to the purchase of followers. His rise was entirely organic. The secret is his universal, exasperated quality as an ordinary man”.