News

Who is Khaby Lame, the Italian who has more followers than Chiara Ferragni on Instagram

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Khaby Lame is the third most followed profile on TikTok in the world. The chivasso boy has climbed another position in the ranking and, with over 73 million followers, is now the third most followed ever, behind the number one Charli D’Amelio (117 million followers) and Addison Rae (81.1 million). The Piedmontese talent has surpassed the 24-year-old model Bella Poarch, among the most famous on the Chinese platform Meanwhile, in Italy, on Instagram Khaby surpasses Chiara Ferragni: he is at 24 million followers against the 23.9 million of the digital entrepreneur.

In a short time, the 21-year-old gained a lot of followers. His arrival on social networks dates back to spring 2020, after a dismissal that occurred due to the pandemic. Back to live with his parents, Khaby began to spend a lot of time on TikTok, uploading ironic videos of response to challenges and viral tutorials.

The boy good-naturedly makes fun of the social manias of the moment by shelling his eyes. The 21-year-old’s incredulous expressions, associated with viral content, are so funny that they collect hundreds of thousands of likes.

Loading...
Advertisements

His talent also attracted the attention of the New York Times, which wrote: His lightning-fast success as a digital creator deserves attention because Khaby Lame had no support and did not rely on artificial growth by resorting to the purchase of followers. His rise was entirely organic. The secret is his universal, exasperated quality as an ordinary man”.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

472
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
353
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
345
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
339
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
321
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
321
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
306
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
301
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
262
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
225
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top