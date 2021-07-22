Who is Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend after Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian it continues to be talked about and it could not be otherwise. Two months after the divorce with her ex-husband Kayne West, the Losangelina influencer has decided to leave her story behind, look forward (or back?) and dust off an old friendship, which according to some rumors reported by Page Six it could hide something more serious. The “friend’s rule” does not apply to the exuberant Kim who with three divorces behind him and four children is ready to set sail to new shores, this time alongside a well-known lawyer and writer. No more music producers, NBA players or singers, today the new law student would have chosen at her side an “intellectual” with whom she shares a passion for politics and civil rights. The mystery thickens, but let’s see in more detail who is the man who broke his heart.

If you’re not a fan of breaking news overseas, its name may not tell you anything, yet Van Jones is a highly regarded political commentator and regular guest of the Cnn. Viral his speech from 23 million views in the aftermath of the victory of Joe Biden: the news moved him to tears, revealing the most sensitive side of a man finally returned to “breathe” after the apnea of the Trump presidency. Jones has never made any secret of his democratic positions and it cannot be ruled out that they have also had some influence on Kim Kardashian, who in 2016 spoke to Gq of her passion for politics, calling herself “a republican liberal, fiscally conservative but socially progressive.” In the interview, however, she admitted that she was now oriented towards the Democrats, “because I grew up and decided to vote for what I think is best for me instead of what my parents would have voted for.” Also on that occasion Kim declared that he would vote for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate strongly supported by the star system as well as by Barack Obama, of whom Jones himself was a special lawyer for Green Jobs during the years of his presidency.

Visiting researcher at Princeton University, Van Jones is the author of two best sellers of the New York Times and co-founder of numerous non-profit organizations including the Dream Corps, an “accelerator of social equality”, which currently operates in three legal initiatives: #cut50, #YesWeCode and Green for All. Precisely in the context of activism the two “friends” have had the opportunity to collaborate together asking for and obtaining the presidential pardon of Alice Johnson, sentenced to life imprisonment for drug-related charges. Relying on the “First Step Act”, ratified in December 2018 by President Donald Trump, Kim and Jones managed to free numerous prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment in application of the so-called “three strikes and you are out” rule of the 90s. In recent months, the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Van Jones has further strengthened after the decision to work together for criminal justice reform. Hence the model’s desire to return to school and start studying again at the age of 39 under the guidance of Jones. A law degree would help her learn more about the legal mechanisms and quibbles of the U.S. system.

Among Kardashian fans there are those who look with suspicion at this new alleged love story and those who call Kim an opportunist. “People will think that Kim has used Kanye to advance his career in the fashion world and that he is using Van Jones to advance his new career in the field of law” say the evil ones. In fact, the two admired themselves so much that Jones in a TV show called her a “brilliant” person, “an authentic devourer of books”. We do not know if theirs is love or simple friendship, but one thing is certain: esteem and respect are not lacking in the new couple and these already seem excellent premises for a promising love story.

