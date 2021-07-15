News

Who is Ryan Prevedel, one of the stars of Tik Tok

Ryan Prevedel in a snap from Instagram – Credit: Instagram Official account @ryryprevedel



June 17, 2021



of Angela Pirri


Ryan Prevedel is an Italian tiktoker, among the first to have reached one million followers

biography

Ryan has Sources Milanese and, although the name may seem foreign, it is very Italian.

The tiktoker is 19 years old (he was born in 2002), attends high school linguistic and already a few years ago he had tried to conquer fame on the Web by sharing videos about the application Musical.ly but then he had decided to leave social media because of some criticisms and unsoupling comments. After 4 years Ryan decided to come back and did it great, managing to achieve more than 700 thousand followers also on Instagram.


Success on Tik Tok

But how he managed to reach the million followers on Tik Tok? It seems that to contribute to this goal was the American tiktoker Olivia Ponton who commented on a post by Ryan in which he claimed to wanting to learn Italian just to talk to him.

From there it was an explosion of new followers that allowed him to grow still more on social media: today it matters almost 4 million followers on Tik Tok. The videos you prefer to share? Ironic and funny ones, as well as those with lip sync, which are among the audience’s favorite videos. Ryan Prevedel is among the youngest tiktoker to have had such a short and immediate success and we are sure that it will increase again in the future.

