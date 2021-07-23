Who knows if Meghan Markle knows the truth behind her synthetic diamonds

One of Meghan Markle’s style secrets lies precisely in the choice of his jewelry. Mostly discreet, they do not invade the looks, shine only the necessary. Essentiality is the key word of his casket: small earrings light points, a tennis bracelet and faith they add to the important engagement ring that Harry personally designed with the help of the jewelry store Cleave &Co. Meghan Markle is a great supporter of the diamonds grown in the laboratory, but when it came to his engagement ring, opted for a three-carat stone directly from botswana mines. While Tiffany &Co. is committed to tracing the origin of diamonds through an engraved serial code (and not visible to the naked eye), the Bloomberg news agency records an increase in the production, as well as sales, of the synthetic diamonds. The boom involves, for the most part, the young generation of Millennials. The trend has also been embraced by the South African diamond giant, De Beers who has chosen to create a dedicated line, Lightbox. But not only that: the debate, whether to choose a synthetic or natural diamond, may go beyond the aesthetic question and pose questions on economic and social issues. So, let’s take the opportunity of this “precious boom”, to deepen the theme and find out what it is.

The engagement ring that Harry donated to Meghan Markle was personally designed by the prince with the help of the Cleave &Co jewelry store. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASGetty

Diamonds created in the laboratory, in reality, are no greener or more ethical than those mined. They’re just cheaper. The recent history of diamonds goes like this: eighty billion dollars of jewelry sold in 2018. Ditto 2019. At the beginning of 2020 the pandemic hit. Sales plummeted as everyone stayed at home and ransacked the internet in search of toilet paper and baking powder and pastries. Then, a few months later, all stocked with bathroom essentials and with a full belly, people started buying diamonds again. “It happened suddenly,” says Paul Zimnisky, one of the top diamond trading analysts at Air Mail. “There were signs of return of buyers in the third quarter, and then in the fourth, sales took off.” Some dealers have increased their sales by up to 50 percent compared to the previous year, and at the high end of the market, sometimes over 100 percent. “It was a repressed demand for a luxury product,” says Zimnisky, “at a time when other choices, such as traveling abroad, simply weren’t there.” Sales exploded. They are still booming. And this includes the new bud on the block: the one grown in the laboratory. It’s no secret why people buy synthetic diamonds: the price. In a survey quoted by Forbes get a bigger stone for less money is the main reason for buying a synthetic.

The mission of artificial diamonds is essentially industrial: to do things and do them quickly. In a survey quoted by Forbes getting a larger stone for less money is the main reason for buying a synthetic. David TalukdarGetty

The real wind in the sails of marketing comes from the perception that stones are greener and more ethical than diamonds mined. Diamond miners helped create their bad publicity, first trying to avoid the blood diamond scandal when it broke out in 1998, then, later, by rigging the audit process intended to clean it up. The term “conflict diamonds” refers to multi-million forced labor mining operations run by guerrillas and mercenaries to pay for their wars in places like Sierra Leone and Angola. dand Beers was still the Darth Vader of diamonds at the time, who ruled his empire at 17 Charterhouse Street, London even with the purchase of dirty diamonds. That shameful trade has diminished and has always been a small fraction of all diamonds. But the reputational hangover endures, carefully cultivated in the marketing of synthetics.

The ability to turn on the tap whenever you want and deliver exactly what your customer wants, maybe this month is color X or shape Y is why synthetic diamonds are depopulating. Miners, on the contrary, must sell everything they find, including unpopular size and quality. Yannick TylleGetty

The truth is that most of the diamonds mined come from large and modern industrial operations, strictly regulated by governments. In Canada, the world’s third largest producer of diamonds, where most of the deposits are located under Arctic lakes, mining companies can’t even start draining the water until they’ve counted the fish, because when they’re done, they have to put them back in place. On the socio-economic front, the driver of a mining truck can earn $ 100,000 per year. About half of the non-professional workforce is indigenous. Not only that, a percentage of the royalties that mining companies pay to the government goes to native groups as part of a revenue-sharing scheme, over a recent five-year period, more than $30 million. And it’s not just the mines. Botswana, the world’s largest high-value diamond basin, has pushed out London the famous diamond sales called “attractions”. Now shoppers come to Gaborone, the capital, filling its hotels and restaurants as they fly to grab the goods. That’s where Prince Harry got the three-carat stone for Meghan’s engagement ring, adding two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection to enrich it.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring features a three-carat diamente from Botswana’s mines. Chris JacksonGetty

The mission of artificial diamonds is essentially industrial: to do things and do them quickly. You can grow a diamond in a week and be at home mowing the lawn while Mother Nature is still raking in magma for pieces of carbon that take ages to turn into a crystal. As for the green utopia, the world’s largest producer of synthetic diamonds is China. They make 10 billion carats a year. It is about 100 times the entire global production of natural diamonds. It takes an incredible amount of energy to do all this, but no problem: plants can tap into China’s abundant supply of coal-fired energy. According to a report prepared for the natural diamond industry by environmental analyst Trucost, a division of S&P Global, producing a lab-grown diamond polished from one carat takes more than three times the energy needed to produce its extract equivalent. Five years ago, synthetics accounted for less than 1% of the gem and diamond trade. Now it’s more than four times as much. The ability to turn on the tap whenever you want and deliver exactly what your customer wants, maybe this month is color X or shape Y is why synthetic diamonds are depopulating. Miners, on the contrary, must sell everything they find, including unpopular size and quality. Not everything that glitters is green.

the most read articles of ELLE.IT The most sublime color of summer is (always) white and here’s how to wear it this season Loading... Advertisements READ NOW Nanni Moretti is there! The Cannes Film Festival 2021 warms up the engines aka what film and what guests should we expect? READ NOW More je ne sais quoi for all! 10 French fashion brands to know now for a Parisian style doc READ NOW Minimalist beauty routine, perfect tan: beauty trends ready to depopulate this summer READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io