Why are protesting in Cuba, explained

The lack of food and basic necessities, the US embargo and many responsibilities of the Cuban government have to do with it

On Sunday 11 July, large protests against the government began in Cuba which in many ways are historic: they are the first in almost thirty years – even if they are not the first ever – and they are definitely the largest and most participatory since 1959 revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro conquered the country.

The sleep demonstrations began in the late morning of last Sunday in San Antonio de Los Baños, a town about 25 kilometers south of the capital Havana, and soon spread to all major Cuban cities. Shouting slogans like “Freedom!” and “Homeland and life!” (which is the line of a protest song that makes fun of the famous Castroist slogan “Fatherland or death”), the protesters have called for the resignation of the government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel. They also protested against the serious economic crisis, due to which there is a lack of food and basic necessities on the island, and against the mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cuban regime responded to the protests with violence: it sent to police in riot gear for the first time in decades and arrested dozens and possibly hundreds of people, including many well-known opponents: in the clashes, at least one person was killed. On Sunday evening, the government also blocked the internet connection for several hours, to prevent the dissemination of images and videos of the protests and to prevent demonstrators from organizing online. In the following days, the connection returned at times, but several important social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and the Telegram messaging service remained blocked.

Only in the last few days has Díaz-Canel begun to adopt a more conciliatory strategy, taking on part of the responsibility for the crisis and announcing very limited concessions, such as the possibility for Cubans returning from abroad to be able to bring food and other goods with them. without having to pay taxes.

The reasons why these protests started in such a sudden way are partly related to structural problems in Cuba, its economy, and the regime that governs it and partly related to extraordinary events, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

The economic and health crisis

The immediate reasons for the protest, also cited by the protesters in their slogans, are the worst economic crisis of the last thirty years (which has turned into the worst food shortage of the last thirty years) and mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, mainly due to the shortage of medicines and inadequate health infrastructure. These two phenomena are closely related to each other.

The most worrying aspect of the economic crisis in Cuba, and what has sparked the protests, is the food shortage, which was not so severe since the early 1990s, when the collapse of the Soviet Union, which subsidized and supported the Cuban regime, caused a terrible economic disruption (it was then that there were the last public protests, the so-called ” Maleconazo “).

In Cuba, in recent months the lines at government-approved grocery stores and supermarkets have been very long and can last hours, and food prices on the black market have become prohibitive. According to Pavel Vidal Alejandro, a former Cuban central bank economist now professor of Economics in Colombia, inflation in Cuba has increased by 500 percent in recent months. Finding even basic ingredients such as flour has become difficult and expensive, and during the protests of recent days, many protesters have reported that they are without food, water, and electricity in their homes.

Sara Naranjo es una abuelita cubana que salió a protestar ayer. Aquí le envía un mensaje a @DiazCanelB. #soscuba #cuba #11JCuba pic.twitter.com/Up3v4YG1fN — Norges Rodríguez (@norges14) July 12, 2021

Cuba imports 70 percent of the food it consumes, and the economic crisis and the pandemic have made it very difficult to obtain sufficient supplies.

As a result of the pandemic, the country’s GDP collapsed by 11 percent last year, and many of the channels routinely used to obtain strong currencies such as the dollar and the euro (which are used to buy food on international markets, as well as that fertilizers and gasoline for agricultural vehicles) have closed or reduced: for example tourism, which in addition to constituting 10 percent of GDP was also one of the main methods for obtaining foreign currencies, has now stopped for a year and a half, as well as the numerous daily flights connecting with the United States, which were often used to steal large amounts of dollars.

To try to scrape up the currency, the government has also mandated that payments in many state-licensed grocery stores can only be made in dollars, which infuriated the population even more. During the protests this week, many of these shops were vandalized and looted.

There are other extraordinary factors that have worsened the economic crisis and the shortage of food: the sharp rise in food prices around the world, the reduction in aid from Venezuela, which for years has sold oil to Cuba at controlled prices. , and the fact that the annual sugar cane harvest, one of Cuba’s most important exports, was the worst in decades.

The economic crisis brought with it the health crisis. For decades, the Cuban government has prided itself on having one of the best health systems in the Americas and training thousands of new doctors and nurses every year. Despite this, the pandemic has put the health system in dire straits. The Cuban government has failed to keep the pandemic under control, nor to guarantee treatment for sick Cubans: as some Cubans explained in a video circulated a few days ago, it is useless for doctors to be there if medicines are lacking.

Furthermore, the lack of fuel to keep the power plants active is causing blackouts that are now daily throughout the island, which put the activities of hospitals in serious difficulty.

It also angered Cubans that the government sent hundreds of doctors overseas during the pandemic as a large propaganda move as the coronavirus spread to the island. This is probably why in recent days Granma, the newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, has published articles on the return to Cuba of hundreds of doctors and nurses who had been sent abroad in recent months.

Embargo

According to President Díaz-Canel, the main culprit of the crisis in the United States, which has imposed a tough economic embargo against Cuba. The embargo was lifted in 2014 by Barack Obama as part of a broader reestablishment of diplomatic relations, but then it was re-imposed in 2017 by Donald Trump, who imposed new restrictions on movement and trade between the two countries. Joe Biden’s administration has, for now, kept Trump’s measures, although he has announced plans to review them in the future.

Díaz-Canel is not completely wrong when he accuses the United States: it is true that since 2001 the embargo against Cuba explicitly excludes both food and medicines and medical supplies, and that the United States is the main exporter of food to Cuba. But it is also true that the embargo prohibits any method of financing food purchases and in fact allows Cuba to buy food only in cash – and in dollars. At a time when cash is scarce and dollars even more so, importing food from the United States becomes very complicated, and it is probably no coincidence that the amount of food imported into Cuba from the United States this year is at its lowest since 2002.

Much of the responsibility for the current situation is however attributable to the work of the country’s government, which despite being aware of the desperate need for reforms to revive its economy has not yet taken substantial initiatives in this regard. The economy is still largely centralized, the margins of autonomy for the entrepreneurial initiative are very limited and investments for growth are at their lowest.

The very strict control of the government over economic life makes everything more complicated, especially in a time of food crisis: as The Economist said if a farmer wants to slaughter a cow – both to sell its meat and for personal consumption – he must wait until it has reached a certain age dictated by the government, he must certify that during his years of life he has produced at least 520 liters of milk per year and since the quantity of livestock must not decrease, he must ensure that for each cow slaughtered there are three calves to replace it.

The crisis of authority of the Cuban regime

A further reason for the protests is the crisis of authority of the Cuban regime. Díaz-Canel is the first leader of Cuba since the revolution that does not belong to the Castro family, after a few months ago Raúl Castro, Fidel’s younger brother, had left him all the powers.

The problem is that while Fidel and Raúl Castro were two extremely charismatic politicians who belonged to the glorious generation of the revolution, and who inspired respect and fear even in opponents, Díaz-Canel is a 60-year-old party bureaucrat lacking the charisma and prestige that comes from ‘having fought for the revolutionary cause.

In recent days, after the outbreak of the protests, he has appeared several times on television trying to rekindle the revolutionary spirit and to call the supporters of the government on the streets, but his performances have been weak and in some cases bizarre – as when he quoted between the most prominent members of the alleged international campaign against Cuba the former porn actress Mia Khalifa.

🚨VIDEO🚨 I thought this was a joke when I heard of it, but Cuba's dictator did, in fact, go on national television this morning and accused @MiaKhalifa of working with the American government to fuel yesterday's protests against the regime. Lmfaooo!!!#SOSCuba🇨🇺 #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/s5QgzXJazx — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 12, 2021

Social media

Another central element of the protests is social media. It seems trivial, after more than a decade in which all the demonstrations in the world, from the Arab Spring onwards, are documented by photos and videos online, but in Cuba owning a mobile phone became legal only in 2008, and the spread of data traffic on smartphone-only started in 2018: before, Cubans had to connect to overloaded and very expensive public wifi, which made it almost impossible to upload photos and videos.

For this reason, the online dissemination of testimonies of the protests not only helped to make them known to the rest of the world but was functional to their success. John S. Kavulich, president of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, told the New York Times that the economic crisis of the 1990s in Cuba “was much worse, but communications about what was happening were under control because there were the means that exist today ».

The consequences

It is not clear for now whether the protests against the government will manage to maintain the surprising momentum of the first days, nor what the consequences will be in the long term. The government is adopting a strategy that alternates violent repression with limited concessions, but for now, it does not seem able to solve the structural problems that constitute the bulk of the protesters’ grievances.

The regime has also been deprived in recent years of one of the most important tools it had at its disposal in these contexts: emigration.

Historically, one of the Cuban regime’s responses to serious outbursts of discontent was in fact to allow mass emigration to the United States, as an outlet for internal dissent. In 1980, after a serious political crisis, the government allowed over 125,000 people to reach the coasts of Florida on often emergency boats (the Cuban community that was formed in Florida after that great migration was one of the central elements of the film Scarface: Tony Montana, the protagonist played by Al Pacino, is a Cuban refugee). In the 1990s the result of the economic crisis was a new mass migration.

These more or less controlled migrations were possible because the US government, by treating migrant Cubans as refugees who had escaped a communist regime, guaranteed citizenship to all Cubans who managed to set foot on American soil. However, this policy was abolished when Obama restored diplomatic relations with Cuba. A few days ago Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of internal security of the Biden administration, said that all Cuban immigrant boats that try to reach the American shores will be rejected.