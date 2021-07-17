Why does Charli D’Amelio have a swollen face? That is what happened!

Charli D’Amelio, but what did he combine? There are many fans all over the world of the young star of American social media who have Concerned for how Charli has appeared in recent days. In some Stories on Instagram and on TikTok, the girl did not show herself in the best of her condition, swollen in the lower area of the face. What is this all about? Charli D’Amelio herself thought about it to clarify.

“My face is really swollen“, he wrote in a Story, smiling at the camera because he was aware of what was happening. Less aware are the thousands of thousands of followers, who received a response only on TikTok. “They took me away the wisdom tooth“, wrote Charli D’Amelio, showing himself at the exit of the dentist, with the band to protect the operated part. In videos that you upload later, you don’t notice the swelling as drafts left pending previously recorded publications or #ad videos.

Despite the very young age, in fact, Charli D’Amelio had to remove one of those annoying teeth that sprout ahead of the years (usually between 18 and 25 years, Charli instead still has 17) and create many problems. A year ago, to live a fantastic and very funny experience with a very painful wisdom tooth was her sister Dixie D’Amelio, who had even recorded a video on YouTube on the subject, which today has over 12.7 million views. Here’s what Dixie said at the time:

I thought it would be fun to share this not-so-polished memory with you guys, so you can relive it together. I don’t usually swear like that, unless I slam my toe or something. I guess it’s the consequence of the exhilarating gas. I hope you like it and that you have a good laugh because we have all made it!

